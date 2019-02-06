Lionel Messi, Barcelona Draw with Real Madrid in Copa del Rey Semi-Final Leg 1

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid held Barcelona to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the 2019 Copa del Rey semi-final on Wednesday. Lucas Vazquez put Los Blancos in front after just six minutes at the Camp Nou, before Malcom equalised for the hosts three minutes before the hour mark.

The stalemate means holders Barca, who left Lionel Messi on the bench for 64 minutes, face a tough challenge retaining the trophy when they travel to the Spanish capital for the second leg on February 27.

Vinicius Junior's Rise Means Real Don't Need Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard is reportedly ready to join Real Madrid in the summer, per Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph. However, Hazard may not get his dream move if Vinicius Junior continues to play this well.

The 18-year-old Brazilian winger has wasted no time stamping his authority and influence on Real since Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Juventus last summer. Vinicius is fast taking on the role of attacking talisman:

Not only has his own club taken notice of Vinicius' promising performances. Rival fans are also taking notice of his rapid development:

Barca supporters had a right to be wary about what the precocious wide forward would do. Vinicius provided the impetus in the Real attack right from the off.

His direct running, trickery and willingness to take on a shot caused the hosts' defence a myriad of problems:

Right-back Nelson Semedo was eventually booked for giving into his frustrations and shoving the South American speedster off the ball.

Vinicius had already inflicted deeper damage, though. He was central to the combination that helped create a goal for Vazquez, as Vinicius played in Karim Benzema after a terrific run and the Frenchman teed up the winger for a simple finish.

Not everything was fluid and purposeful from Real's budding star, however. There were moments when his desire to shoot overrode playing easy passes to teammates better positioned to score.

Vinicius shot when he ought to have played in Toni Kroos, while another effort from distance was blocked as Vazquez looked on aghast.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

A certain amount of greed in forward areas is understandable, but Real would be wise to coach it out of Vinicius and encourage his maturation into a complete winger, even if it means no longer needing Hazard.

Ivan Rakitic's Decline is Ruining Barca's Midfield

The fact Ivan Rakitic lasted 63 minutes before Ernesto Valverde sent Arturo Vidal off the bench to replace him in a whisker short of a miracle. Rarely has Rakitic looked so out of sorts, despite heading one off the bar in the first half, even during a season when his skills are showing obvious signs of decline.

Barca's No. 4 turned misplacing passes into a damaging habit as the hosts comprehensively lost the midfield battle during the opening 45 minutes. Rakitic's radar is failing him more often, with his ability to weight passes between the lines waning.

The result has been the Blaugrana losing valuable creativity in the middle. In previous years Barca relied on Croatia international Rakitic to offer the right mix of technique, industry and an eye for a goal from midfield.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Those attributes aren't exactly yielding gaudy numbers, though, with the 30-year-old offering four goals and three assists across all competitions so far this campaign.

Rakitic's agent, Arturo Canales, recently called it "impossible" for the player linked with Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain "to leave Spain in the summer," per Sport.

The prospect won't seem so unlikely, though, if Rakitic's performances don't improve.

Barca need more from the engine room, particularly from a veteran like Rakitic. His struggles are a big reason why Valverde rotates his options so often, with Arthur Melo, Vidal and Philippe Coutinho getting as much playing time as the Blaugrana try to ease their reliance on Messi for creativity as well as goals.

What's Next?

Real travel to the Wanda Metropolitano for the Madrid derby against Atletico on Saturday in La Liga. Barca are in action the next day when the league leaders face Athletic Bilbao at San Mames Stadium.