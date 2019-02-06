NFL to Investigate Antonio Brown Allegedly Shoving Woman in Domestic Dispute

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown was accused of pushing a woman to the ground in January, according to a police report obtained by Andy Slater of 640 The Hurricane:

The woman said she hurt her wrist and suffered a scrape from the push.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told Pro Football Talk via email that the NFL will review the matter.

No arrests were made following the altercation. Brown's lawyer, Darren Heitner, offered a statement Wednesday saying that his client "did absolutely nothing wrong," per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

