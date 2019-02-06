NFL to Investigate Antonio Brown Allegedly Shoving Woman in Domestic Dispute

NFL to Investigate Antonio Brown Allegedly Shoving Woman in Domestic DisputeFebruary 6, 2019
Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown was accused of pushing a woman to the ground in January, according to a police report obtained by Andy Slater of 640 The Hurricane:
Andy Slater @AndySlater
SLATER SCOOP: Here’s the Antonio Brown incident report. Brown allegedly pushed female with two hands, causing her to fall to the ground. Details below. https://t.co/CzauY3NsgX
The woman said she hurt her wrist and suffered a scrape from the push.
NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told Pro Football Talk via email that the NFL will review the matter.
No arrests were made following the altercation. Brown's lawyer, Darren Heitner, offered a statement Wednesday saying that his client "did absolutely nothing wrong," per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler:
Jeremy Fowler @JFowlerESPN
A follow-up statement from Antonio Brown’s lawyer, Darren Heitner, in light of police report leaking. https://t.co/njZGeH0VoO
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
