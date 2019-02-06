Terrell Owens, Warren Sapp's Sons Commit to Play for Lane Kiffin at FAU

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Lane Kiffin and Florida Atlantic University added a pair of recruits with major pedigrees on national signing day.

Terique Owens, son of Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens, and Warren Sapp II, the son of Hall of Fame defensive tackle Warren Sapp, signed with the team as preferred walk-ons Wednesday, according to ESPN.

Both players are reportedly planning on "blueshirting," which means they should get scholarships next year.

Each prospect has followed their father's position, although Sapp comes in smaller than his father at 6'1", 220 pounds. The defensive lineman still found a way to total 24 sacks last season for Foundation Academy.

Owens (6'3", 175 pounds) comes from Contra Costa Community College after only converting from basketball to football a few years ago.

FAU finished just 5-7 last season but is hoping to turn things around with a recruiting class that ranks first in Conference USA, per 247Sports.