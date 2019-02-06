San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors Odds, Analysis, NBA Betting Pick

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors (37-15) will try to avenge a loss to the San Antonio Spurs (32-23) earlier this season on Wednesday when they host them as large home favorites at sportsbooks. The Spurs have actually won two of the past three meetings with the Warriors straight up, covering the spread in all three contests.

NBA point spread: The Warriors opened as 11-point favorites; the total is at 233, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

Why the Spurs can cover the spread

If San Antonio can beat Golden State twice in three games by double digits, there is a pretty good chance the team can cover the spread for the fourth time in a row when sitting as a double-digit underdog.

The Spurs defeated a short-handed Warriors team 104-92 as three-point home favorites the last time they squared off November 18. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green sat out for Golden State while LaMarcus Aldridge had a team-high 24 points and 18 rebounds for San Antonio in the victory.

Aldridge and leading scorer DeMar DeRozan will reportedly sit out for the Spurs because this is the first game of a back-to-back situation, but they also have other players capable of filling in and keeping this one competitive enough to cover again.

Why the Warriors can cover the spread

Despite falling 113-104 at home to the Philadelphia 76ers last Thursday, Golden State is playing its best basketball of the season with 12 wins in 13 games. The Warriors bounced back from that setback to the 76ers with a 115-101 victory against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday behind 28 points from Klay Thompson, who had missed the previous game due to illness.

Even though they have lost two of three in this series, they had won 11 of the previous 12 meetings SU before that to go along with a 9-3 ATS mark. When playing at full strength, no team in the league can match up well enough to knock off the defending NBA champions on a consistent basis, including San Antonio.

Spurs vs. Warriors NBA betting pick

These teams met in a first-round playoff series last year, with Golden State seizing a 3-0 lead and covering the spread each game. While the Warriors did not pull off the sweep and ended up failing to cover the last two, they did close the Spurs out in five games.

Fast forward to this season, and Golden State will be playing in a nice revenge spot here versus a weakened San Antonio squad. Take the Warriors to cover in a rout.

OddsShark computer pick: 126.0-107.3, Warriors (Get NBA picks on every game via the OddsShark computer)

NBA betting trends

San Antonio is 1-4 ATS in its last five games.

The total has gone over in six of San Antonio's last seven games.

The total has gone over in 10 of Golden State's last 15 games.

