Bryce Harper Rumors: Giants 'Making a Late Play' to Sign Star Free Agent

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The San Francisco Giants are reportedly "making a late play" to sign superstar free agent Bryce Harper, according to Randy Miller of NJ.com.

That follows a report from Jim Bowden of The Athletic earlier in the week that suggested there were "mystery teams" interested Harper, beyond the usual suspects of the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago White Sox, San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals:

Harper, like Manny Machado, remains unsigned, which has brought free agency to a near halt as clubs wait for the market to be set.

The 26-year-old is likely seeking a historically lucrative contract. It's also rare that free agents this young and this good hit the market. Harper is a six-time All-Star, the 2012 Rookie of the Year and the 2015 NL MVP.

He hit just .249 in 2018, though he added 34 homers, 100 RBI, 103 runs and 13 stolen bases, with a .393 on-base percentage and .496 slugging percentage. His combination of production, upside and marketability is hard to match, even if interested teams have slow-played negotiations.

The Giants are one of many clubs Harper would improve significantly. The team's projected outfield is extremely inexperienced, with Steven Duggar looking like the most obvious everyday starter, while Mac Williamson, Austin Slater and Chris Shaw will battle for the other two spots.

The Giants will likely address the position in free agency, even if Harper isn't the target.

But for now, we wait.