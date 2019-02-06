National Signing Day 2019: Final Recruit Announcement Schedule and Predictions

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The final set of prospects from the college football recruiting class of 2019 will make their respective decisions public Wednesday.

Throughout Wednesday's National Signing Day, a pair of five-star recruits will announce their college choices, while a handful of three-and-four star recruits will also announce their commitments.

Wednesday's commitment schedule begins early in the morning, as a few prospects based on the east coast make their decisions at the start of the school day.

The full schedule of Wednesday's signing ceremonies can be found here on 247Sports.

Predictions

Darnell Wright, OT, Huntington, West Virginia

Tennessee is expected to make a splash Wednesday with the signature of the No. 10 overall prospect in the class of 2019.

West Virginia native Darnell Wright is also considering West Virginia, but the Volunteers appear to be the favorite in the race for the offensive tackle.

If Jeremy Pruitt and his staff secure the commitment of Wright, it'll be a massive boost to the program, especially on the interior, as it already landed No. 28 overall prospect Wanya Morris, who is an offensive tackle out of Georgia.

Unfortunately for the Mountaineers, it looks like they're set to miss out on signing a rare top 10 recruit that resides in state.

If Wright lands at Tennessee, it'll mark the SEC's continued dominance in the recruiting market, as it would place seven of the top 10 players in the class of the 2019 in the conference.

Prediction: Tennessee

Jerrion Ealy, RB, Flowood, Mississippi

The second-best recruit left unsigned is one of the most intriguing players in the entire class of 2019.

Not only is Jerrion Ealy a five-star running back with interest from schools in the ACC and SEC, he's a potential first-round pick in the 2019 MLB draft.

Ealy, who decommitted from Ole Miss, still has the Rebels in the mix, as well as Clemson, Mississippi State and Alabama.

However, Ealy might not end up on a collegiate gridiron anytime soon if he continues to impress baseball scouts.

While it's too early for Ealy to make a decision between baseball and football, he laid out some reasoning if he did choose to play professional baseball, per Wilson Alexander of the Clarion-Ledger.

"If I choose to go the pro route, it's not because of the money," Ealy said. "I'm going to enjoy meeting new people. I'm going to enjoy this new phase of life."

Ealy is currently the No. 18 prospect for the 2019 MLB draft, according to MLB.com, but that number could go up or down over the next few months.

From the football perspective, Clemson and Alabama are the best bets for Ealy, but the Tigers should have an edge since the Crimson Tide already inked a five-star running back in Trey Sanders.

Prediction: Clemson

Henry To'oto'o, LB, Concord, California

The top defensive prospect left unsigned is California native Henry To'oto'o, who has Alabama, Tennessee and Washington in contention for his signature.

Of course Alabama sticks out as the marquee program among the three, but the Volunteers are attempting to build back to prominence with a strong recruiting class and the Huskies have produced plenty of NFL talent on the defensive side of the ball.

If To'oto'o ends up signing with the Crimson Tide, Nick Saban's team would confirm its status atop the team recruiting rankings.

Choosing Tennessee would be a massive boost for Pruitt and his staff, who are trying to replicate what Kirby Smart did at Georgia after leaving the Crimson Tide.

Washington is the likely outsider of the three, as the Huskies already have three players committed to the class of 2019 at outside linebacker.

Unless Tennessee makes a final push that sways To'oto'o, there's a good chance he lands in Tuscaloosa, Alabama with a chance to win a national title in his first collegiate season.

Prediction: Alabama

