Kyle Kuzma on Avoiding Trade Rumors: 'Maybe I Should Bird Box'

Ron Hoskins/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are having a difficult time avoiding the latest trade rumors, although second-year forward Kyle Kuzma discussed one strategy that could work.

"Maybe I should Bird Box," he joked in a reference to Sandra Bullock and other characters wearing blindfolds in a recent movie, per Bill Oram of The Athletic.

That strategy could be wise after Tuesday's embarrassing 136-94 loss to the Indiana Pacers during which the Lakers looked distracted and uninterested.

Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and others have been discussed as part of a potential trade for New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. However, the constant discussion seems to have taken a toll on the players as they try to focus on their own team.

The Lakers' young core will have to make it through Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline before they can finally relax.