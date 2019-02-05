Kyle Kuzma on Avoiding Trade Rumors: 'Maybe I Should Bird Box'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 6, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 5: Kyle Kuzma #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots a free throw during the game against the Indiana Pacers on February 5, 2019 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images)
Ron Hoskins/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are having a difficult time avoiding the latest trade rumors, although second-year forward Kyle Kuzma discussed one strategy that could work.

"Maybe I should Bird Box," he joked in a reference to Sandra Bullock and other characters wearing blindfolds in a recent movie, per Bill Oram of The Athletic.

That strategy could be wise after Tuesday's embarrassing 136-94 loss to the Indiana Pacers during which the Lakers looked distracted and uninterested.

Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and others have been discussed as part of a potential trade for New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. However, the constant discussion seems to have taken a toll on the players as they try to focus on their own team.

The Lakers' young core will have to make it through Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline before they can finally relax.

Related

    Trade Rumors Destroyed Lakers’ Chemistry

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Trade Rumors Destroyed Lakers’ Chemistry

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Skills Challenge Participants Revealed

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Skills Challenge Participants Revealed

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Steph, Dame in the 3-Point Contest

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Steph, Dame in the 3-Point Contest

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    DSJ, Bridges Headline Dunk Contest

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    DSJ, Bridges Headline Dunk Contest

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report