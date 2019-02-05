Watch Brandon Ingram Get 'LeBron's Gonna Trade You' Chants in Pacers vs. Lakers

Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter Remembering the Night Kobe Scored 81 Points Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History Lance's Air Guitar Is the Lakers' New Go-To Celebration Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going? Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑 4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer Right Arrow Icon

The never-ending NBA trade rumors involving New Orleans Pelicans big man Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers reached a breaking point Tuesday, as the Lakers pulled out of talks because of the Pels' "outrageous" requests, per Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

Lakers forward Brandon Ingram has been a key figure in trade talks, which Pacers fans reminded him of during L.A.'s game at Indiana on Tuesday.

As Ingram stepped to the free-throw line, Pacers fans began chanting, "LeBron's gonna trade you!"

LeBron James has been the only Laker exempt from trade talks.

Ingram may not be going to New Orleans yet, but he's boosted his trade value in recent weeks. Over his last seven games, the 21-year-old has averaged 22.1 points on 59.4 percent shooting.