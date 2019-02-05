Watch Brandon Ingram Get 'LeBron's Gonna Trade You' Chants in Pacers vs. Lakers

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 6, 2019

The never-ending NBA trade rumors involving New Orleans Pelicans big man Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers reached a breaking point Tuesday, as the Lakers pulled out of talks because of the Pels' "outrageous" requests, per Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

Lakers forward Brandon Ingram has been a key figure in trade talks, which Pacers fans reminded him of during L.A.'s game at Indiana on Tuesday.

As Ingram stepped to the free-throw line, Pacers fans began chanting, "LeBron's gonna trade you!"

LeBron James has been the only Laker exempt from trade talks.

Ingram may not be going to New Orleans yet, but he's boosted his trade value in recent weeks. Over his last seven games, the 21-year-old has averaged 22.1 points on 59.4 percent shooting.

