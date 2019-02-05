Watch Brandon Ingram Get 'LeBron's Gonna Trade You' Chants in Pacers vs. Lakers

Watch Brandon Ingram Get 'LeBron's Gonna Trade You' Chants in Pacers vs. LakersFebruary 6, 2019
Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games
KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center
Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter
Remembering the Night Kobe Scored 81 Points
Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade
Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History
Lance's Air Guitar Is the Lakers' New Go-To Celebration
Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going?
Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s
Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑
4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List
Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry
Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo
D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50
Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge
CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming
NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos
The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped
Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season
Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer
The never-ending NBA trade rumors involving New Orleans Pelicans big man Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers reached a breaking point Tuesday, as the Lakers pulled out of talks because of the Pels' "outrageous" requests, per Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times.
Lakers forward Brandon Ingram has been a key figure in trade talks, which Pacers fans reminded him of during L.A.'s game at Indiana on Tuesday.
As Ingram stepped to the free-throw line, Pacers fans began chanting, "LeBron's gonna trade you!"
LeBron James has been the only Laker exempt from trade talks.
Ingram may not be going to New Orleans yet, but he's boosted his trade value in recent weeks. Over his last seven games, the 21-year-old has averaged 22.1 points on 59.4 percent shooting.
Skills Challenge Participants Revealed