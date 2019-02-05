TMZ: Ex-NFL QB Vince Young Arrested for DWI in Texas

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 5, 2019

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2018, file photo, former Texas NCAA college football quarterback Vince Young stands on the sideline during the first half of the NCAA Big 12 Conference championship against Oklahoma, in Arlington, Texas. Texas quarterback Vince Young and Notre Dame speedster Raghib Ismail have been selected, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, along with 11 other players and two coaches. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman, File)
Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Former NFL quarterback Vince Young was arrested for driving while intoxicated Monday in Fort Bend County, Texas, according to TMZ Sports

Young was released from custody after posting bond.

The 35-year-old pleaded no-contest in January 2017 following a DWI arrest from 2016. He received 18 months probation as part of his plea.

     

