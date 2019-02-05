TMZ: Ex-NFL QB Vince Young Arrested for DWI in Texas

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Former NFL quarterback Vince Young was arrested for driving while intoxicated Monday in Fort Bend County, Texas, according to TMZ Sports.

Young was released from custody after posting bond.

The 35-year-old pleaded no-contest in January 2017 following a DWI arrest from 2016. He received 18 months probation as part of his plea.

