NFL Draft 2019: 1st-Round Mock Draft After Super Bowl

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The 2019 NFL offseason has arrived with the New England Patriots looking to defend their Super Bowl title and everyone else trying to close the championship game.

While some clubs might reshape themselves through free agency and trades, the biggest investment many will make will come on draft night.

That's probably better news for those shopping for defensive prospects, since that seems to be the strength of this class. But April 25 is still far enough away for a quarterback or two to leap up the draft board.

Below, we'll look at our latest first-round mock, then spotlight our top three offensive prospects in the class.

2019 NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

3. New York Jets: Josh Allen, DE/OLB, Kentucky

4. Oakland Raiders: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

8. Detroit Lions: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

9. Buffalo Bills: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin White, LB, LSU

12. Green Bay Packers: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

13. Miami Dolphins: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

14. Atlanta Falcons: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

15. Washington Redskins: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

16. Carolina Panthers: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

17. Cleveland Browns: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

18. Minnesota Vikings: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

19. Tennessee Titans: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

21. Seattle Seahawks: Jachai Polite, OLB, Florida

22. Baltimore Ravens: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

23. Houston Texans: Cody Ford, G, Oklahoma

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears): Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

26. Indianapolis Colts: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys): Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson

30. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans Saints): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

31. Los Angeles Rams: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

32. New England Patriots: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

Haskins did everything he could to bolster his draft stock during his lone season as the Buckeyes starting quarterback.

The 6'3", 220-pounder tallied FBS-best marks with 4,831 passing yards and 50 passing touchdowns. He completed 70 percent of his passes, threw just eight interceptions on 533 attempts and added another 108 yards with four touchdowns as a rusher.

"I just think he's a complete player," Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said, per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, "because he can run, he's very athletic, he showed the ability to lower his pads on the goal line and be physical, as big as he is. And then he can make every throw."

Haskins isn't the most polished passer in this class—he could be more consistent with his down-field passing, for one—but his ceiling might be the highest. His development over the course of the season was impressive, and the 21-year-old could just be getting started.

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

The knocks on Murray are obvious—he's tiny for an NFL quarterback (listed at 5'10", 195 lbs.) and he still hasn't decided whether his future will feature football or baseball.

But the upside is fascinating, as Bleacher Report's Matt Miller described:

"The player that NFL scouts continue to be the most excited about is Oklahoma's Kyler Murray. He isn't a sure thing, but the buzz surrounding him is unlike anything I've heard in a long time.

"Murray will be questioned for size (he's estimated to be 5'10" and around 180 pounds) and the fact that he was a one-year starter at Oklahoma, but his athleticism and ability to make plays from inside and outside the pocket are leading scouts to compare him to Russell Wilson."

Like Haskins, Murray impressed as much as one possibly can during a single season as a starter. He passed for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns, rushed for 1,001 yards and 12 touchdowns and ran away with the Heisman Trophy award.

Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

There's almost everything to like about Williams, provided you can look past the part about his arms not quite measuring up to the NFL prototype. His measurements will be closely monitored on the workout circuit, and it's possible his lack of length could eventually kick him inside at guard.

But he spent the last two seasons as the best left tackle in college football. The year prior, he was a Freshman All-American at right tackle. Every time you watch his film, you'll find something you love.

"As a pass blocker, he's used to holding his blocks and demoralizing pass rushers," Gavino Borquez wrote for Draft Wire. "As a run blocker, he gets movement with a quick first step and powerful positioning on contact. He plays with a mean streak and has the work ethic NFL coaches will love."

Even with questions about whether Williams' NFL future lies at guard or tackle, he seems like one of the safest prospects in this class. He's a plug-and-play contributor for maybe the next decade-plus.