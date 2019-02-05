LaVar Ball Rips 'Worst Coach' Luke Walton, Anthony Davis as He Eyes Lonzo Trade

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 5, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers coach Luke Walton, right, speaks to Lonzo Ball (2) during the second half of the team's preseason NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

LaVar Ball isn't happy with the Los Angeles Lakers.

In the wake of Lonzo Ball's name being floated in Anthony Davis trade rumors, LaVar Ball appeared on the Doug & Wolf radio show in Arizona and ripped Lakers head coach Luke Walton:

"Luke Walton was the worst coach he ever had. It was Magic [Johnson] who said he was going to be the dang face of the franchise. But Magic ain't doing no coaching. And the only person to kill Lonzo is the coach pulling him out and not having no confidence in him. Everyone who's had confidence in Lonzo just let him go and let him win. That's what he does. He wins. Luke Walton turned him into a loser. A loser's mentality is like, 'Oh, he's young, he'll get it.' Instead of just letting him go out there and do what he does."

Davis didn't escape Ball's wrath.

"AD is good!" Ball said. "But he's not a winner. How many playoff games has he won? He's been in the league a long time, there's a difference between players and winners."

                                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

