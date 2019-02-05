Curtis Granderson, Marlins Agree on Minor League Contract

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Miami Marlins announced Tuesday that they signed veteran outfielder Curtis Granderson to a minor league contract.

As part of the deal, Granderson will receive an invite to spring training.

The 37-year-old Granderson spent time with both the Toronto Blue Jays and Milwaukee Brewers last season.

In 123 games, Granderson hit .242 with 13 home runs and 38 RBI. He also walked 54 times and had an on-base percentage of .351. Granderson's 403 plate appearances last season were his fewest since 2013 when he appeared in just 61 contests because of injury.

The power-hitting lefty is a 15-year MLB veteran and three-time All-Star who spent time with the Detroit Tigers, New York Yankees, New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers before last season. He's a career .252 hitter with 332 home runs and 903 RBI. He has hit 20 or more home runs in a season on 10 occasions, 30 or more four times and 40 or more twice.

In 2011 and 2012, Granderson hit over 40 homers each year as a member of the Yanks. While his production has waned since, he still managed 26 home runs in 2017 and 30 the year before with the Mets.

Granderson still has plenty of pop in his bat, and he is a solid platoon option against right-handed pitchers.

He also has a wealth of playoff experience with 64 career postseason games and 244 career playoff plate appearances to his credit. Granderson is a .224 career hitter in the playoffs with nine homers and 30 RBI, and he has played in the World Series on three occasions.

The Marlins won't play in the World Series anytime soon due to their rebuilding status, but Granderson could be a helpful presence on a young team.

Marlins CEO Derek Jeter is well aware of what Granderson brings to the table since they played together with the Yankees from 2010 to 2013.

Miami has a young starting outfield penciled in with Lewis Brinson (24), Brian Anderson (25) and Austin Dean (25) having the inside track to start.

Those players could benefit from a mentor, and there are few outfielders in Major League Baseball who could do a better job in that regard than Granderson.