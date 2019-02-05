N.C. State vs. North Carolina Odds, Analysis, College Basketball Betting Pick

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

North Carolina owns the edge in the recent rivalry with North Carolina State, winning six of the last seven meetings straight up, including a 90-82 decision in Raleigh a month ago, and going 5-2 against the spread. Can the Tar Heels cover double digits against the Wolfpack on Tuesday night in Chapel Hill?

College basketball point spread: The Tar Heels opened as 10-point favorites; the total is at 163, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

Why N.C. State can cover the spread

North Carolina State is hoping to bounce back from a brutal performance last time out, a 47-24 loss at home to Virginia Tech on Saturday. The Wolfpack only trailed the Hokies by three points early in the second half but got outscored from there 25-5.

On the afternoon North Carolina State shot just 17 percent from the floor, although it also held Virginia Tech to just 36 percent field-goal shooting. So the Wolfpack have held each of their last 10 opponents under 50 percent FG shooting.

Last Tuesday North Carolina State took ACC-leading Virginia to overtime, lost 66-65 but covered as a 6.5-point underdog.

On the season the Wolfpack are 3-2 ATS in true road games and 3-1 ATS as underdogs. At 16-6 overall North Carolina State appears headed back to the NCAA tournament, but nothing's written in stone yet.

Why North Carolina can cover the spread

UNC rides a five-game winning streak into Tuesday night, after beating Louisville on Saturday 79-69. The Heels bounced out to a 44-28 halftime lead, let the Cardinals get within nine midway through the second half but bumped the lead back to 18 and breezed home from there, covering as two-point favorites.

On the afternoon North Carolina only shot 42 percent from the floor but hit 15-of-19 from the free-throw line, held Louisville to 42 percent FG shooting and won the battle on the boards 49-32.

The Tar Heels have now held nine of their last 10 opponents under 50 percent FG shooting and out-rebounded nine of their last 10 foes.

On the season UNC is 9-1 SU and 5-3-2 ATS at the Dean Dome, and 9-4 ATS when favored by 15 points or less. At 17-4 overall the Tar Heels are just a half-game back of first-place Virginia in the ACC and still in the running for a No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA tournament.

N.C. State vs. North Carolina college basketball betting pick

North Carolina comes in hot, the Wolfpack, not so much. However, with Saturday's performances still weighing heavy on the minds of both oddsmakers and the betting public the spread on this game is probably inflated. And North Carolina State should shoot a little better than 17 percent.

The Heels may well win this game outright but smart money takes the Pack and the points.

OddsShark computer pick: 76.8-67.1, Tar Heels (Get college basketball picks on every game via the OddsShark computer)

College basketball betting trends

The total has gone under in five of North Carolina State's last six games

North Carolina State is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games on the road.

The total has gone under in nine of North Carolina's last 11 games.

