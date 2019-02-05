Jamie Carragher Says Manchester United Have a Better Squad Better Than Liverpool

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has said he thinks Manchester United have a better squad than the Reds following their draw at West Ham United on Monday.

Liverpool have shown signs of feeling the pressure in the Premier League title race of late, with draws in their last two games in the top flight allowing Manchester City back into contention for the prize. City can go top if they beat Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday.

Carragher thinks the lack of depth in the squad is having an impact on Liverpool's tilt at winning the Premier League, and he also questioned Jurgen Klopp's decision to send Nathaniel Clyne out on loan to Bournemouth, per Sky Sports' Monday Night Football (h/t Spencer Morgan of the MailOnline):

"Really poor performance. I wouldn't even put it down to this pressure of the title. I just think there were so many players who performed so poorly.

"I said yesterday that Manchester United have a better squad than them, and I think we are seeing little signs of it. The right-back situation; Klopp's made a big mistake in letting Nathaniel Clyne go. I don't understand why he did that. I know there were a couple of injuries after (he left), but you don't need to let him go."

Carragher had more to say about the result on Twitter after the game:

Liverpool's decision to let Clyne leave does look misguided in hindsight, with both Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold recently being hit by injury issues. Their absences have seen Jordan Henderson deployed at right-back against Leicester, while James Milner was in the role against West Ham.

Football writer Jack Lusby summed up the issues the Reds have got at the back:

For Klopp, the injury crisis has hit at the worst possible time, as the team are not only embroiled in a fierce battle for the title with City and Tottenham Hotspur, they play Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League later this month.

Overall, Liverpool have outperformed United so far this season, with former Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho sacked in December after a 3-1 loss at Anfield. It's only since the arrival of interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that United have looked like a team capable of competing with the best clubs in the division again.

Since he was appointed the Red Devils have been on a charge towards the top four:

Liverpool's squad suddenly looks a little thin, with the effects of a season of physical and mental strain seemingly starting to show. However, these issues are something every side in the league has to cope with; City have been without last season's star man Kevin De Bruyne for the majority of the term.

If Liverpool can beat Bournemouth on Saturday nerves will be settled again at Anfield, and with players recovering fitness, the squad will look healthier in the coming weeks. With that in mind, it's imperative the Reds keep their composure at an important point in this title race.