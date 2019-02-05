NFL Draft 2019: Post-Super Bowl Order and Projections for Top Prospects

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

After the New England Patriots' 13-3 Super Bowl LIII win over the Los Angeles Rams, the first round order is now set for the 2019 NFL draft.

That doesn't mean it's cemented, though, as trades could shake things up at any time.

We'll lay out our post-Super Bowl mock draft below before spotlighting three teams potentially looking to trade up.

2019 NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, DE/OLB, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

8. Detroit Lions: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

9. Buffalo Bills: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

10. Denver Broncos: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin White, LB, LSU

12. Green Bay Packers: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

13. Miami Dolphins: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

14. Atlanta Falcons: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

15. Washington Redskins: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

16. Carolina Panthers: Cody Ford, G, Oklahoma

17. Cleveland Browns: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

18. Minnesota Vikings: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

19. Tennessee Titans: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

21. Seattle Seahawks: Jachai Polite, OLB, Florida

22. Baltimore Ravens: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

23. Houston Texans: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears): Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

26. Indianapolis Colts: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

30. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans Saints): T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

31. Los Angeles Rams: Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware

32. New England Patriots: Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina

Trade-Up Candidates

Oakland Raiders

The Raiders have the most first-round picks, two of which arrived in the trades of Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper. But the deals left them at a talent deficit, and perhaps they'd package a couple to add a difference-making prospect.

Nick Bosa seems the most logical target. Oakland needs an elite rusher in the worst way, and it should know that if Bosa somehow slips past No. 1, there's zero chance he's getting by the edge-needy Niners.

"Should [Bosa] be on the board when the Raiders go on the clock, expect them to take him without a second thought," CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson wrote. "The defense has been a disaster and the pass rush nonexistent, which makes perfect sense when you trade the NFL's best pass rusher in Khalil Mack and a few months later, release the team's second-best rusher in Bruce Irvin."

Oakland's pass rushers were comically bad. The Raiders registered just 13 sacks on the season, 17 fewer than anyone else, 39 less than the league-leaders and only 0.5 more than Mack tallied by himself.

New York Giants

The Giants had plenty bigger problems last season than their passing game, which actually finished 11th in total yards.

But New York still finished with a .313 winning percentage and a minus-43 scoring differential. Those marks make you think this club is simply too far away to keep riding with 38-year-old Eli Manning under center.

Whether the Giants will—or should—consider a climb up the draft board comes down to one question: Do they see a franchise-level passer in this class? If the answer is yes, they can't afford to stand pat.

Even if the top five teams on the current board don't appear to be in the quarterback market, that's just too long for the Giants to wait. All it takes is one team to fall in love with a Dwayne Haskins or Kyler Murray, before that's the one launching ahead to land him. New York might feel it can't take that risk.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars might be on the cusp of contending, if only their passing attack wasn't broken. With Blake Bortles under center, Jacksonville finished 30th with 6.4 yards per attempt, a number only the Bills and Cardinals—two clubs quarterbacked by rookies—finished beneath.

The Jags had other issues, too, but there's been far more good than bad with Bortles, and this offseason is almost certainly the right time to sever that relationship.

While Jacksonville could consider going the veteran route with Bortles' replacement—this was the NFL's top rushing attack and No. 2 scoring defense in 2017—there doesn't appear to be more than stop-gap options available. If they add Nick Foles or Joe Flacco, that wouldn't automatically rule them out of grabbing a quarterback early.

Like the Giants, the Jags' willingness to trade up all depends on their evaluations of these passers. If they see stardom awaiting Murray, Haskins or another passing prospect, they shouldn't hesitate to pay the requisite price that positions them to add him.