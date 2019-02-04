Warriors' Steve Kerr Jokes It 'Gets Old' Watching Same Team Win the Super Bowl

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

If there is one person who should appreciate a good recent dynasty, it's Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr. However, he joked Monday that he was sick of seeing the New England Patriots win titles:

"It just gets old watching the same team win the whole thing," Kerr said of the Super Bowl, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic. "Sorry, that was really arrogant, wasn't it? It was kind of fun to say that."

The Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams Sunday in Super Bowl LIII to win their third title in the last five seasons. Quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick have won six championships in an 18-year span.

There are plenty of people who are bored of the Patriots' success and can't wait to see this run finally come to an end.

Of course, the same could be said about the Warriors after winning three NBA titles in the last four years. The only exception came in a year when the team won a record 73 games during the regular season before falling to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

A couple of bounces the other way and Golden State would have four straight championships going into this season.

Considering the squad is the overwhelming favorite to win the title again this season, per OddsShark, you can bet NBA fans are sick of the Warriors as well.

Still, Kerr doesn't seem to mind despite his humblebrag attempt Monday.