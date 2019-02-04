Lionel Messi Faces Fitness Test Ahead of El Clasico Match Against Real Madrid

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2019

BARCELONA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 2: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona during the La Liga Santander match between FC Barcelona v Valencia at the Camp Nou on February 2, 2019 in Barcelona Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Lionel Messi will face a late fitness test ahead of Barcelona's semi-final clash in the Copa del Rey with Real Madrid on Wednesday.

The Spanish giants will meet in the first leg at the Camp Nou, but Messi's involvement is in doubt after picking up a thigh injury in the 2-2 draw against Valencia in La Liga on Saturday.

According to Ignasi Oliva Gispert of Goal, Messi missed full training on Monday, and now has a race against the clock to be ready to take his place in the starting XI.

Per Goal's Ben Spratt, Barca coach Ernesto Valverde appeared confident Messi would recover in time to face the Blaugrana's bitter rivals after the Valencia match.

"[Messi] has a small problem," he said. "I don't know exactly what he has. We will have to wait to see what medical staff say. If he's in good shape, he'll play on Wednesday [against Madrid]."

BARCELONA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 2: (L-R) Denis Cheryshev of Valencia CF, Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona during the La Liga Santander match between FC Barcelona v Valencia at the Camp Nou on February 2, 2019 in Barcelona Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soc
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

The 31-year-old has once again been his club's outstanding player this term, scoring 27 goals and providing 11 assists in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

The Copa remains lower down in the list of priorities for the Catalans, and Messi might not be risked with plenty of key games to follow.

Real will view the Spanish cup as an opportunity to gain silverware during a hugely disappointing campaign. Victory against Barca would give their fans temporary bragging rights in one of the biggest football rivalries on the planet.

Messi remains Barca's talisman, but the club have willingly used the cup to blood a number of fringe players in a major domestic competition.

Related

    Agent: Rakitic Summer Move 'Impossible'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Agent: Rakitic Summer Move 'Impossible'

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    De Ligt: Barca, Juve Rumours 'Making Me Laugh'

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    De Ligt: Barca, Juve Rumours 'Making Me Laugh'

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Vinicius Jr: I Play for the Best Club in the World

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Vinicius Jr: I Play for the Best Club in the World

    Goal
    via Goal

    Modric Keen to Stay, Real Madrid Will Offer Him a New Deal

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Modric Keen to Stay, Real Madrid Will Offer Him a New Deal

    AS.com
    via AS.com