Lionel Messi Faces Fitness Test Ahead of El Clasico Match Against Real Madrid

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Lionel Messi will face a late fitness test ahead of Barcelona's semi-final clash in the Copa del Rey with Real Madrid on Wednesday.

The Spanish giants will meet in the first leg at the Camp Nou, but Messi's involvement is in doubt after picking up a thigh injury in the 2-2 draw against Valencia in La Liga on Saturday.

According to Ignasi Oliva Gispert of Goal, Messi missed full training on Monday, and now has a race against the clock to be ready to take his place in the starting XI.

Per Goal's Ben Spratt, Barca coach Ernesto Valverde appeared confident Messi would recover in time to face the Blaugrana's bitter rivals after the Valencia match.

"[Messi] has a small problem," he said. "I don't know exactly what he has. We will have to wait to see what medical staff say. If he's in good shape, he'll play on Wednesday [against Madrid]."

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

The 31-year-old has once again been his club's outstanding player this term, scoring 27 goals and providing 11 assists in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

The Copa remains lower down in the list of priorities for the Catalans, and Messi might not be risked with plenty of key games to follow.

Real will view the Spanish cup as an opportunity to gain silverware during a hugely disappointing campaign. Victory against Barca would give their fans temporary bragging rights in one of the biggest football rivalries on the planet.

Messi remains Barca's talisman, but the club have willingly used the cup to blood a number of fringe players in a major domestic competition.