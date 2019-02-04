Premier League Table: Final Week 25 2019 Standings, Results and Week 26 Fixtures

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Premier League leaders Liverpool could only manage a 1-1 draw against West Ham United at the London Stadium on Monday.

Sadio Mane put the Reds in front in the first half, but Michail Antonio rescued a point for the Hammers six minutes later.

The draw means Liverpool extend their lead at the top to three points over defending champions Manchester City.

Week 25 Results

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Newcastle United

Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Watford

Burnley 1-1 Southampton

Chelsea 5-0 Huddersfield Town

Crystal Palace 2-0 Fulham

Everton 1-3 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Cardiff 2-0 Bournemouth

Leicester City 0-1 Manchester United

Manchester City 3-1 Arsenal

West Ham United 1-1 Liverpool

Week 26 Fixtures

Fulham vs. Manchester United

Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United

Huddersfield vs. Arsenal

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth

Southampton vs. Cardiff City

Watford vs. Everton

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Burnley

Tottenham vs. Leicester

Manchester City vs. Chelsea

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Newcastle United

Premier League Table (Games, Points, Goal Difference):

1. Liverpool (25, 62, +41)

2. Manchester City (25, 59, +46)

3. Tottenham (25, 57, +27)

4. Chelsea (25, 50, +22)

5. Manchester United (25, 48, +14)

6. Arsenal (25, 47, +15)

7. Wolves (25, 38, +1)

8. Watford (25, 34, -1)

9. Everton (25, 33, 0)

10. Bournemouth (25, 33, -7)

11. Leicester (25, 32, -1)

12. West Ham (25, 32, -7)

13. Brighton (25, 27, -9)

14. Crystal Palace (25, 26, -7)

15. Newcastle (25, 24, -12)

16. Southampton (25, 24, -15)

17. Burnley (25, 24, -20)

18. Cardiff City (25, 22, -24)

19. Fulham (25, 17, -30)

20. Huddersfield (25, 11, -33)

Monday Recap

West Ham took just three minutes to carve out their first chance against the league leaders. Mark Noble played in Javier Hernandez, and the Mexican curled a shot just inches wide of goalkeeper Alisson's post.

Aaron Cresswell fired another effort just wide on 10 minutes, before Alisson was forced to parry another shot from Hernandez.

However, it was Liverpool who took the lead midway through the first half. Adam Lallana showed some great skill on the right to find James Milner. The right-back appeared to be offside when he played in Mane, who turned and slotted home a low shot:

The Reds' lead did not last long as West Ham hit back quickly from a free-kick. Felipe Anderson caught Liverpool out by sliding the ball in to Antonio, and he fired a low shot across Alisson and into the far corner:

Liverpool were fortunate not to go in at the break behind. They were caught out by another free-kick minutes before the interval. This time Anderson picked out a completely unmarked Declan Rice, but he could only head over the bar with just Alisson to beat.

The visitors were lacking invention in attack, and Klopp sent on Xherdan Shaqiri for Lallana on 69 minutes in an attempt to change the game and find a winner.

Both teams had chances to win the match in the closing stages. Noble fired over the bar from inside the penalty area, while substitute Divock Origi could only shoot tamely at Lukasz Fabianski in stoppage time.

The result means Liverpool miss the chance to restore their five-point lead at the top of the table, and Manchester City can knock them off top spot if they beat Everton on Wednesday.