Premier League Table: Final Week 25 2019 Standings, Results and Week 26 Fixtures

Premier League Table: Final Week 25 2019 Standings, Results and Week 26 FixturesFebruary 4, 2019
Premier League leaders Liverpool could only manage a 1-1 draw against West Ham United at the London Stadium on Monday.
Sadio Mane put the Reds in front in the first half, but Michail Antonio rescued a point for the Hammers six minutes later.
The draw means Liverpool extend their lead at the top to three points over defending champions Manchester City.
Week 25 Results
Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Newcastle United
Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Watford
Burnley 1-1 Southampton
Chelsea 5-0 Huddersfield Town
Crystal Palace 2-0 Fulham
Everton 1-3 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Cardiff 2-0 Bournemouth
Leicester City 0-1 Manchester United
Manchester City 3-1 Arsenal
West Ham United 1-1 Liverpool
Week 26 Fixtures
Fulham vs. Manchester United
Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United
Huddersfield vs. Arsenal
Liverpool vs. Bournemouth
Southampton vs. Cardiff City
Watford vs. Everton
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Burnley
Tottenham vs. Leicester
Manchester City vs. Chelsea
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Newcastle United
Premier League Table (Games, Points, Goal Difference):
1. Liverpool (25, 62, +41)
2. Manchester City (25, 59, +46)
3. Tottenham (25, 57, +27)
4. Chelsea (25, 50, +22)
5. Manchester United (25, 48, +14)
6. Arsenal (25, 47, +15)
7. Wolves (25, 38, +1)
8. Watford (25, 34, -1)
9. Everton (25, 33, 0)
10. Bournemouth (25, 33, -7)
11. Leicester (25, 32, -1)
12. West Ham (25, 32, -7)
13. Brighton (25, 27, -9)
14. Crystal Palace (25, 26, -7)
15. Newcastle (25, 24, -12)
16. Southampton (25, 24, -15)
17. Burnley (25, 24, -20)
18. Cardiff City (25, 22, -24)
19. Fulham (25, 17, -30)
20. Huddersfield (25, 11, -33)
Monday Recap
West Ham took just three minutes to carve out their first chance against the league leaders. Mark Noble played in Javier Hernandez, and the Mexican curled a shot just inches wide of goalkeeper Alisson's post.
Aaron Cresswell fired another effort just wide on 10 minutes, before Alisson was forced to parry another shot from Hernandez.
However, it was Liverpool who took the lead midway through the first half. Adam Lallana showed some great skill on the right to find James Milner. The right-back appeared to be offside when he played in Mane, who turned and slotted home a low shot:
The Reds' lead did not last long as West Ham hit back quickly from a free-kick. Felipe Anderson caught Liverpool out by sliding the ball in to Antonio, and he fired a low shot across Alisson and into the far corner:
Match of the Day @BBCMOTD
Five #PL games, four goals. Michail Antonio keeps the goals coming against Liverpool 🔥 #WHULIV https://t.co/Bih0jGqR5r
Liverpool were fortunate not to go in at the break behind. They were caught out by another free-kick minutes before the interval. This time Anderson picked out a completely unmarked Declan Rice, but he could only head over the bar with just Alisson to beat.
The visitors were lacking invention in attack, and Klopp sent on Xherdan Shaqiri for Lallana on 69 minutes in an attempt to change the game and find a winner.
Both teams had chances to win the match in the closing stages. Noble fired over the bar from inside the penalty area, while substitute Divock Origi could only shoot tamely at Lukasz Fabianski in stoppage time.
The result means Liverpool miss the chance to restore their five-point lead at the top of the table, and Manchester City can knock them off top spot if they beat Everton on Wednesday.
