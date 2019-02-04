Kobe Bryant's Lakers Title Rings He Gifted to Parents Will Be Sold at Auction

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

The championship rings that Kobe Bryant gave to his parents following his title in the 1999-00 season are hitting the auction block yet again.

According to TMZ Sports, the pair of 14-karat gold rings contain 40 diamonds apiece and are the same as the rings the players received after beating the Indiana Pacers. But Bryant's parents sold the rings back in 2013, preferring the money to the sentiment of keeping the gifts:

"The rings have an interesting backstory. Kobe's mom, Pamela Bryant, famously tried to sell the rings, along with a bunch of other Kobe memorabilia back in the day and Kobe sued to try [to] stop the sale.

"Kobe ultimately agreed to allow his parents to sell 6 items—including the rings—and, in 2013, they sold to a private collector (a big Lakers fan) for a total of $270,000. Now, that collector is ready to part ways and went back to Goldin Auctions to make the sale."

Bryant's parents ultimately released a statement after a settlement was reached in that lawsuit, per ESPN.com, saying they apologized for any "misunderstanding and unintended pain we have caused our son" and adding that they appreciated "the financial support he has provided over the years."

Per TMZ, the ring that belonged to Bryant's father is opening at $35,000, while his mother's ring is opening at $20,000. Both are expected to be auctioned for over $100,000.