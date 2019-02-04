Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Analysis, College Basketball Betting Pick

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Louisville owns five straight outright victories over Virginia Tech, including a sweep of two games last season. But the Hokies are 3-2 against the spread over that span, keeping games close as underdogs on the betting lines. Virginia Tech is the favorite, though, for Monday night's ACC clash with the Cardinals.

College basketball point spread: The Hokies opened as 5.5-point favorites; the total is at 137.5, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or Spotify or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news.

Why Louisville can cover the spread

Louisville is looking to bounce back Monday night after falling at home to North Carolina on Saturday 79-69. The Cardinals fell down to the Tar Heels 44-28 at the half, pulled to within 58-49 midway through the second half but could get no closer in what turned out to be a disappointing basketball performance.

On the afternoon Louisville only shot 42 percent from the floor but held UNC to that same 42 percent field-goal shooting. Unfortunately the Cardinals also got out-rebounded 49-32.

Prior to Saturday Louisville had won six games in a row, five by double digits, going 5-1 ATS along the way.

The Cardinals have held each of their last seven opponents under 50 percent FG shooting and out-rebounded seven of their last nine foes.

Louisville is also 4-2 SU and 5-1 ATS in true road games this season and 5-3 ATS as an underdog. At 16-6 overall the Cardinals appear headed back to the NCAA tournament, after missing out last season.

Why Virginia Tech can cover the spread

The Hokies ride a three-game winning streak into Monday night, after smothering a ranked North Carolina State team Saturday 47-24. Virginia Tech led 20-14 at the half, let the Wolfpack get within 22-19 early in the second half, then outscored North Carolina State from there 25-5 for the outright victory as a three-point dog.

On the afternoon the Hokies only shot 36 percent from the floor but held the Wolfpack to just 17 percent field-goal shooting, including a two-for-28 performance from three-point land.

Virginia Tech has now shot at least 50 percent from the field three times in its last five games, held four of its last five opponents under 50 percent shooting and out-rebounded each of its last three foes.

The Hokies are 3-0 ATS their last three times out, 11-0 SU and 6-4 ATS at Cassell Coliseum this season and 5-2 ATS when favored by less than 10 points.

At 18-3 overall Virginia Tech appears headed toward its third straight NCAA tournament appearance.

Louisville vs. Virginia Tech college basketball betting pick

The Hokies are coming off a tremendous defensive performance, while Louisville is coming off a disappointing defeat. But reversals of fortune happen almost every day in college basketball, and this game seems a good candidate to produce one. Also, Virginia Tech is playing without point guard Justin Robinson. Smart money here comes down on the Cardinals.

OddsShark computer pick: 75.1-67.0, Cardinals (Get college basketball picks on every game via the OddsShark computer)

College basketball betting trends

Louisville is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.

Louisville is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games on the road.

The total has gone over in four of Virginia Tech's last six games.

All college basketball odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report’s official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games.