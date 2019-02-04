Thomas Muller Suspended for Liverpool UCL Clash After Bayern Munich Appeal Fails

Thomas Muller Suspended for Liverpool UCL Clash After Bayern Munich Appeal FailsFebruary 4, 2019
Bayern Munich confirmed on Monday that Thomas Muller will miss both legs of their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie against Liverpool because of suspension after their appeal to overturn his ban failed.
Muller was sent off for a foul on Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico in Bayern's final group game in December and will serve a two-game suspension, per the club's official website:
"Now it's official: FC Bayern will be without Thomas Muller in both legs of the Champions League round of 16 against Liverpool FC. The German record champions' appeal against the 29-year-old attacking midfielder's two-match suspension was rejected by the European Football Union's (UEFA) Appeals Senate on Monday."
Muller was handed a straight red for a high challenge on Tagliafico that left the Ajax defender needing "staples and stitches" to a head wound, per Tom Farmery for MailOnline.
The Germany international apologised after the game:
Thomas Muller apologises to Nico Tagliafico on Twitter after THAT high kick. It's a nice gesture at least 🤷♂️ https://t.co/81myBHwlgH
Muller featured in all of Bayern's games in the group stages, and he will be missed. Manager Niko Kovac will have to find a replacement and could opt to bring in James Rodriguez or move Leon Goretzka into the No. 10 role.
Goretzka is a man in form with four goals in his last three matches for Bayern:
Your #FCBayern Player of the Month for January is Leon GOALretkza! ⚽⚽⚽ @leongoretzka_ #FCBayern #MiaSanMia https://t.co/c4bue1fLLm
Bayern will face a tough test against a Liverpool side who are currently top of the Premier League table and were beaten Champions League finalists last season.
However, Jurgen Klopp's side do have problems defensively. Key centre-back Virgil van Dijk will miss the first leg through suspension, while Joe Gomez is injured and requires surgery on a leg fracture, per BBC Sport.
The first leg takes place on Anfield on Feb. 19, with the return leg scheduled for the Allianz Arena on March 13.
