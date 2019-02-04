Thomas Muller Suspended for Liverpool UCL Clash After Bayern Munich Appeal Fails

Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

Bayern Munich confirmed on Monday that Thomas Muller will miss both legs of their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie against Liverpool because of suspension after their appeal to overturn his ban failed.

Muller was sent off for a foul on Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico in Bayern's final group game in December and will serve a two-game suspension, per the club's official website:

"Now it's official: FC Bayern will be without Thomas Muller in both legs of the Champions League round of 16 against Liverpool FC. The German record champions' appeal against the 29-year-old attacking midfielder's two-match suspension was rejected by the European Football Union's (UEFA) Appeals Senate on Monday."

Muller was handed a straight red for a high challenge on Tagliafico that left the Ajax defender needing "staples and stitches" to a head wound, per Tom Farmery for MailOnline.

The Germany international apologised after the game:

Muller featured in all of Bayern's games in the group stages, and he will be missed. Manager Niko Kovac will have to find a replacement and could opt to bring in James Rodriguez or move Leon Goretzka into the No. 10 role.

Goretzka is a man in form with four goals in his last three matches for Bayern:

Bayern will face a tough test against a Liverpool side who are currently top of the Premier League table and were beaten Champions League finalists last season.

However, Jurgen Klopp's side do have problems defensively. Key centre-back Virgil van Dijk will miss the first leg through suspension, while Joe Gomez is injured and requires surgery on a leg fracture, per BBC Sport.

The first leg takes place on Anfield on Feb. 19, with the return leg scheduled for the Allianz Arena on March 13.