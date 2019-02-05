EPL Predictions: Picks, Top Players for Week 26 Premier League Fixtures

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City host Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday, with the champions in hot pursuit of leaders Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp's side welcome Bournemouth to Anfield, and the Merseysiders will be desperate to maintain their grip on top spot in the final months of the campaign.

Manchester United hope to continue their excellent form under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when they make a trip to London to face Fulham.

Arsenal will attempt to get back to winning ways when they play Huddersfield Town on the road, with neighbours Tottenham Hotspur entertaining Leicester City at Wembley Stadium.

Week 26: Premier League Fixtures and Predictions

Saturday, Feb. 9

12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET: Fulham vs. Manchester United [1-2]

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United [2-1]

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield Town vs. Arsenal [1-3]

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Bournemouth [4-1]

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Cardiff City [1-0]

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Everton [1-1]

5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Burnley [0-0]

Sunday, Feb. 10



1:30 p.m. GMT/8:30 a.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leicester City [2-1]

4 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Chelsea [3-2]

Monday, Feb 11

8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Newcastle United [2-2]

Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City

It appeared Manchester City might relinquish their title with a whimper this season, but Pep Guardiola's men have stayed in touch with Liverpool.

The Reds have produced one of their most consistent campaigns for decades to reach the summit of the league, but City are well-positioned to take the fight all the way to the finish line.

Guardiola's team swept Arsenal aside 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, and Aguero again proved he is one of the deadliest strikers in the world with a hat-trick.

The Argentina international continues to lead the attack, and the 30-year-old has lost none of his predatory instincts as he cements his status as a club legend.

The Premier League highlighted how dangerous Aguero can be from the first whistle:

City have not reproduced the consistency witnessed last term, but the champions have recently welcomed talisman De Bruyne back to the fold after injury.

Guardiola has plenty of flair options at his disposal, but the Belgium international's ability to provide world-class service is second to none.

The 27-year-old was a huge influence against the Gunners, but it's his improved fitness that will please his manager the most.



De Bruyne has been hampered by injury concerns, and City need the attacking midfielder to provide the ammunition for Aguero and Gabriel Jesus.

Chelsea recovered from last week's 4-0 humiliation at Bournemouth with a 5-0 victory against Huddersfield at Stamford Bridge.

Blues head coach Maurizio Sarri has cut a frustrated figure in recent press conferences, and the Italian needs to prove to supporters he is the man who can bring the league title back to Stamford Bridge.

However, the trip to City is ill-timed, and Chelsea's defence appears vulnerable against mobile attacks.

The home side will fancy their chances against the west London outfit, but a surprise win for the visitors will be just the boost Sarri needs to settle nerves in the capital.

Gonzalo Higuain, Chelsea

It is obvious why Sarri plucked Gonzalo Higuain from Serie A for the second half of the season, with Alvaro Morata shipped off to Atletico Madrid on loan after an unconvincing spell at Chelsea.

Higuain was prolific for his manager during their time at Napoli, and the Argentina international has exceptional experience after spells with Real Madrid and Juventus.

An initial loan move offers Chelsea less risk than a permanent deal, and the No. 9 quickly proved his worth with a brace against Huddersfield on Saturday.

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has lauded Higuain's arrival, and the pair have already displayed a promising chemistry.

Speaking to Chelsea TV (h/t Goal's Michael Plant), the Belgium international complimented the 31-year-old.

"He's a great striker," Hazard said. "He's a bit less of a target man than (Olivier) Giroud, but he can hold the ball, he can play one touches and he's intelligent. In the box, he's unbelievable. He will score more goals."

Higuain scored only six goals on loan at AC Milan, and the move to England with a coach he knows well could be the perfect tonic for the forward.

Chelsea face one of their toughest trips of the season as they visit City, and the Blues will need to be clinical in front of goal if they are to gain points in Manchester.