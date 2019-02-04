Carson Wentz Breaks Silence on Anonymous Eagles Teammates Calling Him 'Selfish'

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz admitted there were times during the 2018 season where he could have been a better teammate amid a Philly Voice report that painted him as "selfish."

"I know who I am, first of all. I know how I carry myself. I know I'm not perfect. I know I have flaws," Wentz said, per Tim McManus of ESPN. "So I'm not going to sit here and say it was inaccurate and completely made up. I'm not going to do that. But at the end of the day, I will say our locker room is really close. If there were guys that had issues, in hindsight, I wish we could have just talked about them. But, again, I don't know how that all happened and everything with that."

Joseph Santoliquito of the Philly Voice published a report last month that described Wentz as “selfish,” “uncompromising,” and “egotistical." The report cited "more than a half dozen players" on the roster and noted Wentz is viewed unfavorably compared to Nick Foles in the Eagles locker room.

"It's never fun to read, but to an extent, you look at it and be like, 'Well, if someone did have this perception of me, why? What have I done wrong? What can I get better at?'" Wentz said. "I realize I have my shortcomings. Yes, I can be selfish. I think we all have selfishness inside of us. There's human elements to that, that I really look at and say, 'Well, I can get better.'"

Eagles teammates immediately jumped to Wentz's defense following the report.

"Reading through this Carson Wentz thing and as a leader on this team none of that is true Carson is a great teammate and great player we are all behind him 100% he’s our guy and will come back and prove the world wrong. If you got a problem feel free to @ me I’ll respond," Fletcher Cox tweeted.

"Don’t believe everything you read!!! Carson has been nothing but a GREAT person, GREAT teammate and GREAT leader since Day 1. Our locker room stands behind him all the way. We can’t wait to get back to work and be the best team we can be in 2019!" Zach Ertz tweeted.

While his teammates were supportive, Wentz himself was more introspective. He said his return from ACL surgery led to him being "emotionally kind of all over the place," adding that perhaps he "neglected" part of his duties as a teammate. The 2016 first-round pick threw for 3,074 yards and 21 touchdowns against seven interceptions but was limited to 11 games due to injuries.

Foles capably filled in Wentz's shoes a year after leading the Eagles to the Super Bowl and even spearheaded another playoff push. It's expected Foles will leave the Eagles this offseason via trade or free agency.

However, Wentz did bristle at the notion that he "bullied" offensive coordinator Mike Groh and denied allegations he refused to run "Foles stuff" in the offense. He also defended his personality type, saying he's not going to change who he is.

"I'm 26 years old; my personality, to some extent, ain't going to change," Wentz said. "What's gotten me here, what's gotten me successful, I'm not going to say, 'Oh, now I'm going to have this free-spirited, Cali-guy vibe.' That's just not going to change.

"Any time you're a Type-A guy, there's a fine line between being pushy and shovey and humble and humility and walking that line. Definitely learning to navigate that always and never trying to look down on anybody or make it seem like I'm better than anybody. But at the same time, as a Type-A, so-to-speak, confident person that's confident in off-the-field things and then on the field with what we like, that's not going to change. That's not going to go anywhere. I think that's something that is a positive if used correctly."