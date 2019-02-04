AP College Basketball Poll 2019: Complete Week 14 Rankings Released

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

For the second straight week, things were relatively quiet atop the Associated Press Top 25.

Tennessee remains the nation's top-ranked team after getting by another seven-day stretch undefeated and is followed by Duke, Virginia and Gonzaga in an unchanged Top Four. No. 5 Kentucky is the most notable change following a week of upsets in the Big Ten.



Here's how the entire poll played out:

1. Tennessee

2. Duke

3. Virginia

4. Gonzaga

5. Kentucky

6. Nevada

7. Michigan

8. North Carolina

9. Michigan State

10. Marquette

11. Virginia Tech

12. Houston

13. Kansas

14. Villanova

15. Purdue

16. Louisville

17. Iowa State

18. Texas Tech

19. Wisconsin

20. Iowa

21. LSU

22. Florida State

23. Buffalo

24. Maryland

25. Cincinnati

Michigan moved back two spots to No. 7 after being unable to survive a trip to Iowa. The Hawkeyes scored 42 first-half points and got a game-high 19 points from Luka Garza on their way to a 74-59 blowout win. Iowa moved into the rankings at No. 20 following the victory.

"I think what it says about this team specifically is, when you put it together from a game-plan perspective and execute, we can be pretty good," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery told reporters.

Michigan State also moved backward to No. 9 after a shocking 79-75 home loss to Indiana. Romeo Langford had 19 points, five rebounds and four assists to lead the effort for the Hoosiers, who entered the game just 3-7 in Big Ten play. Indiana's only other road win of the season came against lowly Penn State, and the team had dropped seven straight overall.

"This is the stage you want to be on when you come to Indiana," Hoosiers coach Archie Miller told reporters. "The way we practiced the last couple of days, the way we addressed the first half of the Big Ten season, I see we have the light at the end of the tunnel. ... We looked like a different team."

The two Michigan rivals were the only Top 10 teams to lose this week.

Teams just outside the Top 10 weren't as lucky. Kansas is in danger of failing to win the Big 12 for the first time in a decade-and-a-half after a 73-63 road loss at Texas. The Jayhawks sit 6-3 in conference play, a half-game behind Kansas State and Baylor.

Louisville's run of six straight victories came to an end with a 79-69 home loss to North Carolina. The Cardinals and Tar Heels split their season series, with the road team coming out on top in both contests. Luke Maye had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Cameron Johnson added 19 points and 10 rebounds for North Carolina.

Mississippi State and NC State moved out of the Top 25 and were replaced by No. 20 Iowa and No. 25 Cincinnati.