Super Bowl Quarter Score 2019: Patriots vs. Rams 2nd-Quarter Update and Recap

Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

The New England Patriots lead the Los Angeles Rams 3-0 at halftime of Super Bowl 53.

The only other Super Bowl with fewer points scored in the first half was Super Bowl IX, per SportsCenter:

Neither team was able to break the defensive stranglehold on the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the second stanza, but the Patriots did have some success moving the ball downfield.

The Patriots benefited from the connection between Tom Brady and Julian Edelman, who passed Michael Irvin for second place on the NFL all-time postseason receiving yards list, per NFL Research:

Edelman's seven receptions and 93 receiving yards made him the first player in Super Bowl history to record seven catches and 75 receiving yards in the first half, per ESPN Stats & Info:

Despite achieving a decent bit of offensive success, the Patriots were only able to put up three points on a 42-yard field goal by Stephen Gostkowski, who missed his first attempt in the first quarter.

As Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times noted, a 25-yard pass from Brady to Edelman was the key play on the first scoring drive of the contest:

While Edelman has been Brady's top target, tight end Rob Gronkowski's been an active figure in the New England passing game as well, as he has four catches for 40 receiving yards.

The Patriots suffered a bit of a scare in the middle of the period, as Gronkowski limped off the field following a hit from Cory Littleton, who has made his presence known so far, per NFL analyst Ross Tucker:

Fortunately for the Patriots, Gronkowski returned on the next drive to quell whatever concerns the team and its fans had regarding the tight end's health.

Concerns also grew throughout the second quarter about the status of Los Angeles running back Todd Gurley, who has three carries for 10 rushing yards.

Although he hasn't spent a ton of time on the field, there is nothing to report on Gurley, as CBSSports.com's Will Brinson heard Tracy Wolfson report on the CBS broadcast:

The one big play made by the Rams offense might not have been legal, as Robert Woods barely dragged his feet on the sideline to haul in a Jared Goff catch, a moment captured by Sports Illustrated:

The Rams rushed to the line and stopped the Patriots from discussing a potential challenge, but it didn't affect the scoreboard, as Sean McVay's team was stopped by Kyle Van Noy on third down:

With 1:13 left in the quarter, the Patriots opted to go for it on 4th-and-1 instead of kicking a field goal.

Wade Phillips' Rams defense came up with the fourth-down stop to hand the ball back to the offense.

Similar to their other drives, the Rams failed to create any momentum and went into the locker room down by three points.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from NFL.com.