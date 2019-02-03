Super Bowl Quarter Score 2019: Patriots vs. Rams 2nd-Quarter Update and Recap

Super Bowl Quarter Score 2019: Patriots vs. Rams 2nd-Quarter Update and RecapFebruary 4, 2019
The New England Patriots lead the Los Angeles Rams 3-0 at halftime of Super Bowl 53.
The only other Super Bowl with fewer points scored in the first half was Super Bowl IX, per SportsCenter:
SportsCenter @SportsCenter
This is only the 2nd #SuperBowl to ever have fewer than 6 points scored in a half. The other: Super Bowl IX in 1975 (2 points in 1st half). https://t.co/uBrirQIEXE
Neither team was able to break the defensive stranglehold on the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the second stanza, but the Patriots did have some success moving the ball downfield.
The Patriots benefited from the connection between Tom Brady and Julian Edelman, who passed Michael Irvin for second place on the NFL all-time postseason receiving yards list, per NFL Research:
NFL Research @NFLResearch
Julian Edelman has passed Michael Irvin for the 2nd-most receiving yards in NFL postseason history Only Jerry Rice has more receiving yards than Edelman in the playoffs #EverythingWeGot #SuperBowl @Patriots
Edelman's seven receptions and 93 receiving yards made him the first player in Super Bowl history to record seven catches and 75 receiving yards in the first half, per ESPN Stats & Info:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Julian Edelman is the 1st player in Super Bowl history to have at least 7 receptions and 75 receiving yards in the first half. https://t.co/i4vM2rIU7B
Despite achieving a decent bit of offensive success, the Patriots were only able to put up three points on a 42-yard field goal by Stephen Gostkowski, who missed his first attempt in the first quarter.
As Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times noted, a 25-yard pass from Brady to Edelman was the key play on the first scoring drive of the contest:
Mike DiGiovanna @MikeDiGiovanna
We have a leader. Stephen Gostkowski's 42-yard FG gives #Patriots 3-0 lead over #Rams with 10:29 left in second quarter. Big play on drive was a 25-yard pass from Tom Brady to Julian Edelman, who burned Nickell Robey-Coleman with a nice inside fake before cutting outside.
While Edelman has been Brady's top target, tight end Rob Gronkowski's been an active figure in the New England passing game as well, as he has four catches for 40 receiving yards.
The Patriots suffered a bit of a scare in the middle of the period, as Gronkowski limped off the field following a hit from Cory Littleton, who has made his presence known so far, per NFL analyst Ross Tucker:
Ross Tucker @RossTuckerNFL
Gronk took a vicious shot to the knee from Cory Littleton who is establishing himself as one of the biggest hitters in the league. Dude does NOT mess around. Love him.
Fortunately for the Patriots, Gronkowski returned on the next drive to quell whatever concerns the team and its fans had regarding the tight end's health.
Concerns also grew throughout the second quarter about the status of Los Angeles running back Todd Gurley, who has three carries for 10 rushing yards.
Although he hasn't spent a ton of time on the field, there is nothing to report on Gurley, as CBSSports.com's Will Brinson heard Tracy Wolfson report on the CBS broadcast:
Will Brinson @WillBrinson
From @tracywolfson: Rams say "there is nothing to report" on Todd Gurley. He's been stretching, on a bike, favoring a knee.
The one big play made by the Rams offense might not have been legal, as Robert Woods barely dragged his feet on the sideline to haul in a Jared Goff catch, a moment captured by Sports Illustrated:
Sports Illustrated @SInow
New England doesn't throw the challenge flag in time. What do you think the call would've been? https://t.co/zFUdmeyvWt
The Rams rushed to the line and stopped the Patriots from discussing a potential challenge, but it didn't affect the scoreboard, as Sean McVay's team was stopped by Kyle Van Noy on third down:
NFL @NFL
"This is a Bill Belichick special" - @tonyromo @KVN_03 and the @Patriots make a BIG stop on 3rd down. 📺: #SBLIII on CBS https://t.co/TnPWwCmxhu
With 1:13 left in the quarter, the Patriots opted to go for it on 4th-and-1 instead of kicking a field goal.
Wade Phillips' Rams defense came up with the fourth-down stop to hand the ball back to the offense.
Similar to their other drives, the Rams failed to create any momentum and went into the locker room down by three points.
