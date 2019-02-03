Patriots Team Bus Drove Wrong Way from Hotel En Route to Super Bowl 53

Steven Senne/Associated Press

In what shouldn't be a foreboding sign at all, a New England Patriots team bus went the wrong way on the way to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII.

According to The Athletic's Jeff Howe, the bus turned right coming out of the Hyatt Regency instead of left, which would've put the bus on the path to the stadium. Fear not Patriots fans, for Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Julian Edelman all successfully made the journey in the end, per WEEI's Ryan Hannable.

Granted, this momentary hiccup will be lost to history if the Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams to win their third Super Bowl title in five years and sixth overall.

If New England loses, however, then symbolism of the bus mishap will be on par with Ohio State's band performing a Titanic-themed halftime show during the Buckeyes' 41-14 defeat to the Florida Gators in the 2007 BCS title game.