Patriots Team Bus Drove Wrong Way from Hotel En Route to Super Bowl 53

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 3, 2019

Buses carrying members of the New England Patriots football team depart Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Mass., on their way to Atlanta, Ga., following an NFL Super Bowl send-off rally for the team, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. The Los Angeles Rams are to play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 53 on Feb. 3, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne/Associated Press

In what shouldn't be a foreboding sign at all, a New England Patriots team bus went the wrong way on the way to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII.

According to The Athletic's Jeff Howe, the bus turned right coming out of the Hyatt Regency instead of left, which would've put the bus on the path to the stadium. Fear not Patriots fans, for Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Julian Edelman all successfully made the journey in the end, per WEEI's Ryan Hannable.

Granted, this momentary hiccup will be lost to history if the Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams to win their third Super Bowl title in five years and sixth overall.

If New England loses, however, then symbolism of the bus mishap will be on par with Ohio State's band performing a Titanic-themed halftime show during the Buckeyes' 41-14 defeat to the Florida Gators in the 2007 BCS title game.

Related

    Kraft 'Proud' to Do Something Almost Impossible to Replicate

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Kraft 'Proud' to Do Something Almost Impossible to Replicate

    Josh Alper
    via ProFootballTalk

    Report: Greg Schiano Could Join Patriots Staff on Monday

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Report: Greg Schiano Could Join Patriots Staff on Monday

    247Sports
    via 247Sports

    Report: Pats Feel TB12 Method May Have Led to Gronk's Injuries

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Pats Feel TB12 Method May Have Led to Gronk's Injuries

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: KC Fan Who Shined Laser on Brady Facing Charges

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Report: KC Fan Who Shined Laser on Brady Facing Charges

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report