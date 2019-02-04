NFL Draft 2019: Order and Predictions for Top Prospects After Super Bowl 53

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Now that the New England Patriots have been crowned Super Bowl champions, the NFL world can officially make the transition from 2018 to 2019. Congratulations are in order to the Pats and the Los Angeles Rams for getting to the biggest game in professional sports, but now everyone is back to 0-0.

The 30 teams that didn't make it to the Super Bowl will look to close the talent gap in the offseason. This requires adding some complementary pieces in free agency and snatching up some young building blocks in the 2019 NFL draft.

Just look at youngsters like Jared Goff, Sony Michel, Josh Reynolds and Jonathan Joseph who helped propel their teams to Super Bowl LIII. These are exactly the kinds of players whom teams want to grab this April.

With all of this in mind, let's dig into how the first round might unfold. Below is a full first-round mock based on team needs and prospect potential, followed by some of the latest draft-related buzz.

2019 NFL Mock Draft, Round 1

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, Edge, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

3. New York Jets: Josh Allen, Edge, Kentucky

4. Oakland Raiders: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Rashan Gary, Edge, Michigan

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

8. Detroit Lions: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

9. Buffalo Bills: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

10. Denver Broncos: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Clelin Ferrell, Edge, Clemson

12. Green Bay Packers: Devin White, LB, LSU

13. Miami Dolphins: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

14. Atlanta Falcons: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

15. Washington Redskins: Brian Burns, Edge, Florida State

16. Carolina Panthers: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

17. Cleveland Browns: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

18. Minnesota Vikings: Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma

19. Tennessee Titans: Montez Sweat, Edge, Mississippi State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

21. Seattle Seahawks: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

22. Baltimore Ravens: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

23. Houston Texans: Greg Little, OT, Mississippi

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Jachai Polite, Edge, Florida

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

26. Indianapolis Colts: Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Taylor Rapp, S, Washington

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

31. Los Angeles Rams: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

32. New England Patriots: Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama

Kyler Murray Has Awkward Outing

Quarterback-needy teams will be searching for their own versions of Goff this April. One of the guys who could be a future franchise quarterback is Oklahoma's Kyler Murray. Of course, no team is going to take an early chance on him without knowing he's dedicated to playing in the NFL.

Murray has already been made a first-round pick in Major League Baseball by the Oakland Athletics. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner has insisted that he will make a decision on his future sooner than later.

"Soon," Murray told NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano on Thursday (h/t Nick Shook of NFL.com). "Very soon."

However, Murray doesn't actually appear to be close to knowing what he wants to do—or, at least, he isn't handling the questions about his future well.

During a recent appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Murray was asked whether he planned to attend the NFL Scouting Combine at the end of the month or a pro day. Murray replied with awkward silence. "I don't know," he said before eventually adding "that would imply that I was going to play football."

This isn't a good look for a prospect whose position's prerequisites include preparation.

Nick Bosa to Participate at Combine



Former Ohio State pass-rusher Nick Bosa is one of the prospects in the conversation to go No. 1 overall. He's been there since before the start of the 2018 season, and he has remained there despite shutting his season down after just three games to recover from core muscle surgery.

Potential NFL employers haven't gotten a quality look at Bosa since early in the season, but the sack artist is looking to change that at the scouting combine.

"I'm back in action," Bosa said, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Bosa's father also stated that Nick will also participate in Ohio State's pro day if necessary.

"If there's anything he feels he'd like to retest, then he'll go to the Ohio State pro day and retest there," said John Bosa, a former first-round pick. "But I'm pretty sure he's going to be pleased with everything he does at the combine."

Realistically, Bosa won't have a lot to prove at the combine other than that he's 100 percent healthy.

Daniel Jones...the Next Peyton Manning?

Former Duke quarterback Daniel Jones didn't have the best week at this year's Senior Bowl. While he did perform well in the game and won the MVP award, he struggled to separate himself from the other quarterbacks during practices.

According to one former NFL quarterback, though, Jones is reminiscent of one of the game's all-time greats.

"If you watch him, he looks like Peyton Manning," Ryan Leaf recently said the Redskins Talk podcast.

Leaf, of course, was drafted the same year as Manning, though his career didn't quite mirror Manning's.

Jones, who measured in at 6'5" and 220 pounds at the Senior Bowl, does look the part of the future NFL starter. For some, this seems to actually mean something, even though guys like Drew Brees and Russell Wilson have shown that it shouldn't.

Jones will need to show that he has more than just prototypical size at the combine and his pro day.