Bayern Director Hasan Salihamidzic Says He's Not in Love with Callum Hudson-Odoi

Ben Early/Getty Images

Bayern Munich director Hasan Salihamidzic says he isn't in love with Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi after it was claimed he'd fallen for Maurizio Sarri's disgruntled star.

Goal's Ronan Murphy referred to comments made earlier by Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who said his colleague "nearly fell in love with" Hudson-Odoi, who recently saw a transfer request rejected.

Bayern were linked with the 18-year-old throughout January, but Salihamidzic said his fascination was not so severe: "You know the only one I'm in love with is my wife. But I am very, very convinced of the qualities this player has. He has a finesse which we need to play good, successful and sometimes even spectacular football."

Hudson-Odoi is yet to make a Premier League start for Chelsea but has earned four top-flight appearances under Sarri this season, having been more closely integrated during their pre-season preparations.

The Italian chief was clear when asked about his player's immediate future—and what lies further ahead—when asked on Tuesday about his chances of leaving before Thursday's deadline:

Bayern bid £35 million for Hudson-Odoi during the January window, per BBC Sport's Alistair Magowan, but were rebuffed in their hopes to land the forward, who has a little less than 18 months remaining on his Chelsea contract.

The Bundesliga giants have already secured France international Benjamin Pavard on a deal from Stuttgart this summer to reinforce their defence.

The club will also be hoping to replace veteran wide men Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, both of whom are 35 and have deals set to expire in June.

Willian is now competing with the youngster for a place in Sarri's front three, but the Brazil winger recognises the talent of a team-mate and was assured when asked if Hudson-Odoi will leave Stamford Bridge, via Sky Sports:



The attacker has found it difficult to secure a prominent place in Sarri's setup as of yet, but he's started in both their FA Cup wins this season, contributing one goal and two assists.

The most recent of those came from a fabulous cutback in their 3-0 fourth-round win over Sheffield Wednesday:

Bayern may decide to come back in the summer for their man, by which point one would think Hudson-Odoi would require some convincing to turn down interest from outside parties like Die Roten.