Marcus Rashford's Goal Leads Manchester United to Shutout Win vs. Leicester City

Manchester United beat Leicester City 1-0 at the King Power Stadium on Sunday to go fifth in the Premier League.

Marcus Rashford gave the visitors a deserved lead after just nine minutes. Having earlier missed the target with a free header from close range, the striker made amends when he fired low past Kasper Schmeichel after being picked out by Paul Pogba with a delightful ball over the top.

David De Gea was on hand to keep out Jamie Vardy's acrobatic second-half volley and Rachid Ghezzal's free-kick as Leicester improved, but the Red Devils' lead was not significantly threatened by the hosts.

United remain unbeaten under interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has overseen nine wins in his 10 games in charge.

Pogba-Rashford Partnership Will Earn United Top-4 Finish

Pogba and Rashford have perhaps been the two biggest beneficiaries of Solskjaer taking charge at Old Trafford, and the pair have been far more effective than they were under Jose Mourinho after being freed up by the Norwegian.

It took them less than 10 minutes to combine for United's opener and ESPN's Rob Dawson felt the goal was indicative of their approach under Solskjaer:

Football commentator Ian Darke and Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening Newswere reminded of their combination for Rashford's goal against Tottenham Hotspur in January:

Football statistician Dave O'Brien also noted their connection:

Rashford and Pogba have now scored six league goals each under Solskjaer.

Their chemistry and understanding with one another make them an even more potent weapon, and that gives United an excellent platform on which to build their charge for the top four.

The Red Devils still have Chelsea and Arsenal to contend with as they target UEFA Champions League qualification, but Pogba and Rashford can give United an edge over their rivals.

Slow Starts Will Cost Claude Puel His Job

Despite keeping Leicester safely in mid-table and within reach of the top half, not to mention picking up results such as December's wins over Chelsea and Manchester City, Leicester boss Claude Puel appears to be under near constant pressure.

It seems inevitable he'll be relieved of his duties at some point, and what could prove to be a significant contributor to his demise will be the team's tendency to start matches slowly.

Rashford's goal was the 11th time Leicester have conceded in the first 15 minutes of a match this season, and Rob Tanner of the Leicester Mercury had deja vu:

Having so often conceded first, it's impressive they're not threatened by the prospect of relegation, but it's a major source of frustration that they're repeatedly giving themselves so much to do each week.

Football writer Seb Stafford-Bloor and Squawka's Jake Entwistle summarised the Foxes under Puel:

Until Leicester can start matches more solidly on a consistent basis, Puel won't be able to relieve the pressure on his shoulders, even if they do occasionally pick up excellent results as they did during the festive period.

If the Foxes stay as they are, it's difficult to imagine him remaining in the dugout the next time they suffer a dip in form.

What's Next?

United travel to Fulham next Saturday, while Leicester are away at Tottenham Hotspur a day later.