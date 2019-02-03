Video: DeMarcus Cousins Posterizes Lakers' Kyle Kuzma with Monster Dunk

KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter Remembering the Night Kobe Scored 81 Points Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going? Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑 4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer Happy 30th to KD! Right Arrow Icon

One year removed from his Achilles injury, Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins is back and fully healthy.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma learned that the hard way on Saturday night.

Midway through the third quarter, Kuzma attempted to slide in and take a charge on the driving Cousins. Well, not only did he get called for a foul, but the 6'11", 270-pound Boogie absolutely bodied the 6'9", 220-pound Kuzma.

Cousins was whistled for a technical foul after staring down his posterized opponent, but that won't make Kuzma feel any better.

That dunk was part of a 17-5 Golden State run to end the third quarter, giving it a two-point lead entering the final period. The Warriors pulled away for a 115-101 victory, with Cousins (18 points and 10 rebounds) posting a double-double.