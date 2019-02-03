Video: DeMarcus Cousins Posterizes Lakers' Kyle Kuzma with Monster Dunk

Video: DeMarcus Cousins Posterizes Lakers' Kyle Kuzma with Monster DunkFebruary 3, 2019
One year removed from his Achilles injury, Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins is back and fully healthy.
Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma learned that the hard way on Saturday night.
Midway through the third quarter, Kuzma attempted to slide in and take a charge on the driving Cousins. Well, not only did he get called for a foul, but the 6'11", 270-pound Boogie absolutely bodied the 6'9", 220-pound Kuzma.
Cousins was whistled for a technical foul after staring down his posterized opponent, but that won't make Kuzma feel any better.
That dunk was part of a 17-5 Golden State run to end the third quarter, giving it a two-point lead entering the final period. The Warriors pulled away for a 115-101 victory, with Cousins (18 points and 10 rebounds) posting a double-double.
