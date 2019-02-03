Zion Williamson Shines, Indiana Upsets MSU and Top Highlights from Feb. 2

Zion Williamson Shines, Indiana Upsets MSU and Top Highlights from Feb. 2February 3, 2019
Duke freshman Zion Williamson added a few more eye-popping plays to his growing highlight reel Saturday, as the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils rolled past St. John's at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Williamson caught our attention early Saturday afternoon, as Duke dominated the conversation during a Saturday schedule that lacked a punch compared to recent weeks.
Even though we weren't treated to a ton of tight contests, we still witnessed a few upsets of teams in the AP Top 25, with Indiana's win over No. 6 Michigan State at the Breslin Center the biggest shock of the day.
Only two ranked teams dropped results to unranked foes Saturday, while three other Top 25 programs fell to ranked opposition.
No. 23 NC State fit the latter category, and unfortunately for the Wolfpack, they turned in one of the worst performances in recent memory by scoring 24 points in a loss to No. 12 Virginia Tech.
Saturday's AP Top 25 Scores
No. 1 Tennessee 93, Texas A&M 76
No. 2 Duke 91, St. John's 61
No. 3 Virginia 56, Miami 46
No. 4 Gonzaga 85, San Diego 69
Indiana 79, No. 6 Michigan State 75 (Final/OT)
No. 7 Kentucky 65, Florida 54
No. 8 Nevada 93, Boise State 73
No. 9 North Carolina 79, No. 15 Louisville 69
No. 11 Kansas 79, No. 16 Texas Tech 63
No. 12 Virginia Tech 47, No. 23 NC State 24
Arkansas 90, No. 19 LSU 89
No. 20 Iowa State 65, Texas 60
No. 22 Mississippi State 81, Ole Miss 75
No. 25 Florida State 59, Georgia Tech 49
Zion Adds To His Highlight Reel
SportsCenter @SportsCenter
Monster dunk ✔️ Crossover ✔️ Steal ✔️ Zion can do it all. https://t.co/Lu17LC6dtm
Zion Produces Emphatic Block On Defensive End
Back-to-Back 3-Pointers Hand Indiana Momentum
Big Ten Network @BigTenNetwork
We've got some kind of game happening in East Lansing. @IndianaMBB has found their stroke in a big way, including these threes on back-to-back possessions. https://t.co/lmDLiJyOJK
Arkansas Beats LSU On Game-Winner With 22 Seconds Left
Razorback Basketball @RazorbackMBB
The game-winner 𝘅 the final stand. HOW ABOUT THIS TEAM?????! https://t.co/W9aCFarcwv
Kent State Wins On Unreal Individual Effort
#MACtion @MACSports
Antonio Williams...ARE YOU SERIOUS!?? @KentStMBB (16-5, 5-3 MAC) gets the 83-80 OT win over the Cardinals! #MACtion https://t.co/qntYd5zR9r
Jayhawks Dunk On Themselves
NCAA March Madness @marchmadness
The Jayhawks are dunking over their own teammates 💪 @KUHoops https://t.co/wOd1AGqkhx
Caroline Finishes Off Nevada Alley Oop
CBS Sports Network @CBSSportsNet
EVERYBODY is getting in on the action for @NevadaHoops. Jordan Caroline finishes the play off with a dunk. https://t.co/Ln08WMUKAT
Reid Finishes Among Forest of Defenders
Auburn's Harper Knocks Down Shot From Deep Range
Coach K Delivers Praise For Zion
Williamson was the star of the show once again for Duke, as it picked up its 19th victory of the season Saturday.
The freshman phenom produced 29 points, six rebounds, five steals and two blocks for Mike Krzyzewski's team.
Following the 30-point win over St. John's, Krzyzewski praised Williamson for how he's handled all of the hype surrounding his every move, per ESPN.com's David Hale.
"The world has changed in the last couple years, and nobody brought in the exposure that he's brought in," Krzyzewski said.
"He had a million, two million followers [on social media] before he ever got here. When's that happen? But it's happening for him," Krzyzewski said. "And we're so high profile, that everything is scrutinized. And his play is looked at by everybody. The thing about that kid is, he doesn't want all that attention, and he handles it so well."
Williamson is currently averaging 22.3 points and nine rebounds per game, and he's scored over 20 points in each of his last six games.
Although the Blue Devils have played well in the ACC, they haven't created any separation yet at the top of the standings, but they can do so in the coming weeks with Virginia and two games against North Carolina left on the schedule.
Izzo Takes Responsibility For MSU Loss
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo delivered a blunt response to a question about his team's readiness for Saturday's game against Indiana.
The loss was the second in a row for the Spartans, who also fell to Purdue Sunday, and Izzo admitted he didn't prepare the team properly, per Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press:
Chris Solari @chrissolari
Izzo: "I didn't do a very good job getting my team ready to play this week. ... That should fall on me."
Saturday's disappointing defeat erased Michigan State's advantage atop the Big Ten standings over Michigan, as both teams now have two conference losses.
On the other end of the result, Indiana was thrilled with the victory that ended a seven-game losing skid in Big Ten play.
Indiana head coach Archie Miller was more than happy with the overall effort his team produced under difficult circumstances after Juwan Morgan left with an injury in the first half, per Zach Osterman of the Indianapolis Star.
“I thought guys really stepped up,” Miller said. “I thought we really played hard and competed. For the first time in a while, we really shared the ball."
NC State Left Dumbfounded By 24-Point Performance
NC State had the worst day of any Division I college basketball program Saturday, as it labored through its loss to Virginia Tech and scored just 24 points.
NC State head coach Kevin Keatts was as confused as all of us after his team shot 16.7 percent from the field and 7.1 percent from three-point range.
"We didn't have it today for whatever reason," Keatts said, per the Charlotte Observer. "When you look at these numbers, they're mind-boggling.
The Wolfpack's 24 points marked the lowest total by a ranked team in the shot clock era, per ESPN Stats and Info:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
(12)Virginia Tech defeats (23)NC State, 47-24. NC State's 24 points are the fewest by a ranked team in the shot clock era. NC State's 24 points are their fewest in a game since beating Duke, 12-10, in the ACC Tournament in 1968 - the lowest-scoring game in ACC history.
NC State's performance was so mind-boggling that it surprised coaches across the ACC, including Miami's Jim Larranaga, who was stunned when he asked about it, per David Teel of the Daily Press:
David Teel @DavidTeelatDP
“That can’t be true. That’s unbelievable.” Miami coach Jim Larranaga when asked if he’d seen #Hokies’ score at NC State.
Sunday's AP Top 25 Schedule
Georgetown at No. 14 Villanova (Noon ET, FS1)
Minnesota at No. 17 Purdue (Noon ET, BTN)
