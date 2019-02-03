Maroon 5 Super Bowl National Anthem 2019 Prop Odds and Predictions

Silvia Izquierdo/Associated Press

The protests and petitions can continue, but it's clear that Maroon 5, along with Big Boi and Travis Scott, will nevertheless be appearing during halftime of Super Bowl LIII.

Maroon 5 has handled the brunt of the criticism for not backing out the headlining gig in support of Colin Kaepernick, who has sued the NFL for collusion, and in support of whom other artists such as Rihanna and Cardi B have refused to perform.

The press conference Maroon 5 was supposed to hold during the media week prior to the Super Bowl was canceled, seemingly by the NFL, which has only added to the air of intrigue surrounding the performance.

But even if we know Maroon 5 is going to take the stage Sunday, there are still plenty of storylines (and prop bets) that remain up in the air.

For those, we look to Vegas, which has all the latest information on Super Bowl halftime odds and prop bets.

Maroon 5 Prop Odds and Predictions

What Will Be the 1st Song Maroon 5 Performs?

"Makes Me Wonder": even

"One More Night": +550 (wager $100 to win $55)

"Moves Like Jagger": +600

"Animals": +700

"Sugar": +900

"Girls Like You": +900

"Don't Wanna Know": +900

"Payphone": +1800

"This Love": +2000

"She Will Be Loved": +2200

"Maps": +2200

Prediction: Given that Cardi B has indicated she won't be performing at the Super Bowl in solidarity with Kaepernick, per TMZ, you can likely rule "Girls Like You" out here. (Though the band could open with an abbreviated homage to the song before moving into something else.) If they're going to bring out Christina Aguilera as a surprise for "Moves Like Jagger," they'll likely do it toward the end of the set. Go with "Sugar" here.

Will Adam Levine Be Wearing a Hat When He Begins the Halftime Show?

Yes: +200

No: -300

Prediction: No. The Super Bowl involves some wild fashion choices, to be sure. But can you remember the last time you saw Levine wearing a hat?

What Will Be the Predominant Color of Adam Levine's Top at the Start of the Halftime Show?

Black: -140

Any other color: even

Prediction: A cursory glance at photos of Levine through Getty Images reveals that he does, indeed, wear black more often than not while performing. Even if he wears a shirt of a different color, bet on him topping it with a black leather jacket.

Will Big Boi and Adam Levine Perform "Mic Jack" at Halftime?

Yes: -350

No: +225

Prediction: Only the truly bold would go with the underdog here. Rarely in prop bet situations like this are both parties involved actually both scheduled to appear onstage at the same time...for a song that they did together.

Will Maroon 5 Play "Sweet Victory" as a SpongeBob Tribute?

Yes: -230

No: +160

Prediction: If you've done your homework, this one is easy money. This week, journalist Angela Moryan revealed on Twitter that she heard Maroon 5 rehearsing "Sweet Victory" during their halftime walkthrough. The band will play the song in honor of Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of SpongeBob SquarePants.

For an overview of even more Maroon 5 halftime prop bets, check out OddsShark.

Odds via OddsShark and current as of February 3.