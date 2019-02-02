Los Angeles Rams Take Home the 2018 Offensive Line of the Year

The Rams offensive line paved the way for success in 2018!

They finished third in rushing yards, fifth in passing yards and second in total yards, earning them offensive line of the year honors. 


