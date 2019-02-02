Romeo Langford, Indiana Upset No. 6 Michigan State 79-75 in Overtime

Al Goldis/Associated Press

The Indiana Hoosiers upset the No. 6 Michigan State Spartans 79-75 in overtime on Saturday night at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan.

Freshman guard Romeo Langford led the way for Indiana with 19 points, five rebounds and four assists in the upset.

Michigan State junior guard Cassius Winston led all scorers, however, with 26 points to go along with eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

With the win, Indiana improved to 13-9 on the season, but it is just 4-7 in Big Ten play.

Meanwhile, the Spartans suffered their second conference loss and fell to 9-2 in the Big Ten while dropping to 18-4 overall.

After trailing by three at the half, Indiana stormed back to take a 66-65 lead on a Langford layup with just 33 seconds remaining in regulation.

Nick Ward had a chance to put MSU back on top when he was fouled with 18 seconds remaining, but he made just one of his two free throws to force overtime.

Indiana took a 76-72 lead in the extra session, but Winston shrunk the Michigan State deficit to one with just 30 seconds remaining after hitting a trifecta.

The Spartans were unable to complete the comeback, though, as the Hoosiers scored the game's final three points on De'Ron Davis free throws.

After starting the season 12-2, Indiana had lost seven straight games prior to Saturday's victory.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports pointed out that the Hoosiers have several quality victories on their resume that could possibly aid them in reaching the NCAA tournament:

While Langford was Indiana's top scorer, the Hoosiers had five players reach double figures in scoring.

Even so, they largely struggled from the field by shooting just 38.9 percent. Indiana did go 10-of-20 from three-point range, though.

With the win, Indiana bucked its recent trend of struggling on the road against MSU, according to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports:

Michigan State out-shot Indiana by making 45.3 percent of its shots from the field. It also fared well from beyond the arc, as it hit at a 42.9 percent clip.

The Spartans were their own worst enemy at the free-throw line, however, going just 8-of-22 on freebies.

MSU has now lost two in a row after previously dropping a road game to Purdue, but it will look to get back on track Tuesday against struggling Illinois on the road.

Meanwhile, Indiana will attempt to build on the momentum gained Saturday when it hosts Iowa on Thursday.