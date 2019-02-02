LaMelo Ball Drops 36 in Spire's Win vs. Bella Vista Prep at Jackson Purchase Jam

Liusjenas Kulbis/Associated Press

LaMelo Ball and Spire Institute (Geneva, Ohio) used a strong second-half performance to defeat Bella Vista Prep (Scottsdale, Arizona) 110-85 at the Jackson Purchase Jam in Mayfield, Kentucky, on Saturday night.

Early on, it appeared Ball—who was playing with a wrap on one of his fingers—and Spire were not on top of their game. Spire trailed for much of the first half, as its star player was held in check.

However, a pair of back-to-back triples midway through the first half appeared to spark both Ball and the Spire offense.

Ball's 16 points in the first half helped his team keep the game close, so when he went off in the second half, it turned into a rout.

After being held to 44 points in the first half, Spire put up a whopping 66 points over the course of the final 16 minutes. That charge was led by a 20-point second half out of Ball.

Just like that, a three-point halftime deficit turned into a 25-point victory.

The 17-year-old Ball finished the game with another impressive line, recording 36 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks. Per UniquESports, the Spire guard finished 14-of-23 from the field.

Spire Institute has a game scheduled against Aspire Academy (Louisville, Kentucky) on Feb. 8.