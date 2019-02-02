UFC Fight Night 144 Results: The Real Winners and Losers

0 of 8

Allow me to inject myself into the narrative for a moment.

If you've ever read anything I've written before on Raphael Assuncao, you know I believe him to be richly deserving of a UFC bantamweight title shot. More than deserving, actually. Based on his achievements—four straight wins and 11 of his last 12 over some of the best in the division, his only defeat coming to champ TJ Dillashaw, who he has also defeated—is long overdue.

As we know, in the UFC, deserve's got nothing to do with it. That's why we have winners and losers and real winners and losers (takes bow). The UFC is not a strict meritocracy; never was. Of course performance is critical, but you have to move the units. Assuncao, for all his defensive greatness and laser precision in all phases, is not a high-output, finish-seeking kind of fighter. There are long periods of action as he waits on counters or mounts up riding time on the ground. The steak is there; the sizzle is not.

That makes Assuncao a fascinating stress test. The closer his title-shot case gets to airtight, the more it opens the UFC's flank to claims it does not necessarily give the best fights to the best fighters. Here in the brand-new ESPN era, such observations may start to become more important.

Saturday night at UFC Fight Night 144 in Brazil, UFC brass must have been rooting for Marlon Moraes. Assuncao is the only man to beat Moraes in four UFC contests. He's a dynamic fighter with wood-chipper muay thai and agressive jiu-jitsu. He's the kind of guy they'd love to have waiting in the wings for Dillashaw or whomever may emerge whenever Dillashaw's business with Henry Cejudo is over.

If Assuncao beats Moraes again, though, that effectively seals Moraes off from contender status. With Dominick Cruz again, sadly, on the shelf with injury, no other fighter would have a claim as strong as Assuncao's.

We'll see Saturday if Moraes can break through or if Assuncao can tie the rope a little tighter around the matchmakers' hands.

