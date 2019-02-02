Jrue Holiday Trade Rumors: Pelicans Have 'No Interest' in Trading PG at Deadline

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans have "no interest" in dealing guard Jrue Holiday despite All-Star big man Anthony Davis' recent trade request to the team, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN on Saturday.

The 28-year-old Holiday, who is averaging 21.2 points and 8.0 assists per game, has three years and $77 million left on his contract, according to Wojnarowski.

For his part, Holiday is keeping a good attitude about his team's situation.

"It's a business of basketball," Holiday told Andrew Lopez of NOLA.com on Thursday. "I was a part of something in Philly where it was kind of the same thing. It felt like something was close then everybody was gone. You have to roll with the punches and adapt. You have to show people you can come hard every game."

Holiday was part of a team in transition with the Philadelphia 76ers, as then-general manager Sam Hinkie tore the team down before building it back up through a litany of high draft picks. The former UCLA Bruin was sent to New Orleans in that mass player exodus in 2013.

The fact that the Pels aren't interested in a Holiday deal now may signal the team's desire to try to stay competitive as opposed to tearing it all down, even in the event of a trade for Davis. That could work if the Pelicans get a fair return on Davis, although a source told Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium on Friday that the Pels have received "low-ball" offers from the Los Angeles Lakers, who are the most aggressive suitor at this time.

New Orleans has also been competitive sans Davis of late, with center Jahlil Okafor looking like a steal thanks to his 20.0 points and 10.6 rebounds per game in his last six outings. The Pels are just 2-4 in that time, but they upset the Houston Rockets on the road Tuesday and hung with the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets for the entire game en route to a six-point loss Friday.

Of course, that's a small sample size, and the Pels are just 3-8 without Davis in the lineup this year. But the Pels have plenty of time to decide their future, as Davis' contract does not run out until 2020.

Therefore, the Pels could wait until next season's trade deadline to make a move, although that might hurt their leverage since they'd have to take a deal from somewhere to avoid losing him for nothing.

Still, the Pelicans said in a statement Monday that they are trading Davis "on their own timeline," so any potential roster blowup is unlikely to occur before this year's Feb. 7 deadline.