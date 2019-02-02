La Liga Results 2019: Scores and Updated Table After Saturday's Week 22 Matches

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barcelona needed two goals from captain Lionel Messi to rescue a 2-2 draw at home to Valencia in La Liga on Saturday.

The result means the Spanish champions extend their lead at the top of the table to six points, although Atletico Madrid can cut the gap if they avoid defeat against Real Betis on Sunday.

Sevilla remain in fourth place in the table after slipping to a surprise defeat to Celta Vigo. Okay Yokuslu scored the only goal of the game to move Celta out of the relegation zone.

Elsewhere, Real Sociedad beat Athletic Bilbao in the Basque derby, while Getafe were held to a goalless draw at Levante.

Saturday's Results

Levante 0-0 Getafe

Real Sociedad 2-1 Athletic Bilbao

Barcelona 2-2 Valencia

Celta Vigo 1-0 Sevilla

La Liga Standings

(Games, Points, Goal Difference)

1. Barcelona: 22, 50, +37

2. Atletico Madrid: 21, 44, +19

3. Real Madrid: 21, 39, +8

4. Sevilla: 22, 36, +13

5. Getafe: 22, 32, +7

6. Alaves: 21, 32, -2

7. Valencia: 22, 30, +4

8. Real Sociedad: 22, 30, +2

9. Real Betis: 21, 29, -1

10. Levante: 22, 27, -8

11. Eibar: 21, 26, -4

12. Athletic Bilbao: 22, 26, -5

13. Real Valladolid: 22, 25, -9

14. Celta Vigo: 22, 24, -2

15. Girona: 21, 24, -5

16. Espanyol: 21, 24, -11

17. Leganes: 21, 23, -6

18. Rayo Vallecano: 21, 23, -11

19. Villarreal: 21, 18, -8

20. Huesca: 22, 15, -18

Saturday Recap

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde was without the suspended Sergio Busquets for the visit of Valencia and also made changes to his defence. Sergi Roberto was employed in an unfamiliar left-back position with Jordi Alba rested on the bench:

Valencia took full advantage of the changes to cause the hosts problems at the back in a thrilling game at the Camp Nou.

Dani Parejo forced goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen into a fine save in the opening minutes, and Denis Cheryshev fired the follow-up against the post.

The visitors then went ahead after 24 minutes from a quick counter-attack. Parejo dispossessed Messi on the edge of his own box and sparked a clinical attack. The move ended with Rodrigo Moreno playing in Kevin Gameiro to fire past Ter Stegen:

Valencia added a second from the penalty spot eight minutes later after Roberto was penalised for a push on Daniel Wass.

Parejo made no mistake with his penalty, which he smashed high past Ter Stegen to put Valencia in charge.

Yet Barcelona managed to pull one back with a penalty of their own before half-time. Right-back Nelson Semedo went down after contact from Toni Lato, and Messi converted the spot-kick:

Valverde brought on Alba for Semedo at half-time, and Barcelona piled on the pressure in the second half.

Their dominance told just after the hour mark when Messi bent home the equaliser from inside the penalty area:

Barcelona continued to press but could not find a winner, and there was further bad news for the hosts when Messi picked up a minor injury:

It will be a major cause for concern, especially with bitter rivals Real Madrid up next in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg on Wednesday.

Real Sociedad inflicted a first defeat on Athletic Bilbao manager Gaizka Garitano at Estadio Anoeta on Saturday.

Athletic had gone seven La Liga games unbeaten since Garitano replaced Eduardo Berizzo in December, but they saw that run ended by their local rivals.

The hosts went ahead through Mikel Oyarzabal on 16 minutes, which maintained his excellent derby record:

Willian Jose thumped home Sociedad's second of the match from outside the penalty area on the stroke of half-time.

Raul Garcia pulled one back in the final 10 minutes for Athletic Bilbao, following up on his own missed penalty, but they could not find an equaliser. Sociedad themselves remain unbeaten under their recently appointed manager, with Imanol Alguacil yet to taste defeat since taking over in December.

Saturday's final fixture saw struggling Celta Vigo secure a much-needed victory over Sevilla at Balaidos.

Yokuslu scored the only goal of the game on 73 minutes when he arrived at the far post to tap home a corner.

It's a much-needed win for Celta, while Sevilla sit four points ahead of Getafe in fifth in the race for the final Champions League place.