Luka Garza, Iowa Upset No. 5 Michigan 74-59 in Big Ten Battle

Iowa handed No. 5 Michigan its second loss of the 2018-19 season with a 74-59 upset Friday night.

The Hawkeyes entered the game coming off back-to-back losses but dominated one of the best teams in the country at home behind 19 points and eight rebounds from Luka Garza.

Freshman Joe Wieskamp also helped on both ends of the court with 16 points, seven rebounds and five steals, while Ryan Kriener added 15 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

After using a 21-2 run in the first half to take control of the game, Iowa never gave up the lead and stayed up by double digits nearly the entire second half. The squad eventually closed out the win, leading to a big celebration at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City:

This win could also have a lasting impact for Iowa:

Iowa is now 17-5 on the season but just 6-5 in the loaded Big Ten. This win will now help move up the standings in the conference as well as adding a huge win to the resume heading toward March Madness.

Meanwhile, Michigan now has two losses in its last three road games after going 5-0 away from home to start the season. The Wolverines are still as talented as any team in the country, but they couldn't hit the net Friday while shooting 32.3 percent overall and 24.2 percent from three-point range.

Leading scorer Ignas Brazdeikis had 16 points but finished 6-of-15 from the field. Charles Matthews was just 2-of-12 as he managed just six points in the loss.

Michigan will try to bounce back on the road against Rutgers on Tuesday. Iowa will get nearly a week off before taking on ice-cold Indiana on Thursday.