Silvio De Sousa Ruled Out for Rest of Kansas' Season; Bill Self Rips Decision

The NCAA ruled Friday that Kansas sophomore forward Silvio De Sousa is ineligible for the remainder of the 2018-19 season and for the entire 2019-20 season.

In a statement released by the NCAA, it was found that De Sousa's guardian accepted a $2,500 payment from an agent and Kansas booster. De Sousa's guardian also agreed to accept a future payment of $20,000 from the agent and an Adidas employee for getting De Sousa to commit to Kansas.

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Kansas head coach Bill Self ripped the NCAA's decision:

"In my 30-plus years of coaching college basketball, I have never witnessed such a mean-spirited and vindictive punishment against a young man who did nothing wrong. To take away his opportunity to play college basketball is shameful and a failure of the NCAA. Silvio is a tremendous young man who absolutely deserves to be on the court with his teammates in a Jayhawk uniform. This process took way too long to address these issues. We will support Silvio as he considers his options."

De Sousa has not played this season while awaiting word on his eligibility.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

