Draymond Green Fires Back at Fan on IG After Talking Smack to Rudy Gobert

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green responded to a fan Friday on Instagram who took exception to Green poking fun at Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert.

As seen in the following screenshot of the conversation, the fan supported Gobert and said Green benefited from the presence of Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and DeMarcus Cousins, which led to Green's retort:

Green joked that since Cousins has only been back from injury for two weeks, it would be more accurate to say that he's ridden the coattails of three other players.

Earlier Friday, Green tweeted the following in reference to Gobert's reaction to getting snubbed from the All-Star Game:

According to ESPN.com, Gobert broke down in tears when discussing the snub Friday and said his mom had called him crying.

Gobert is enjoying a career year with averages of 15.0 points and 12.8 rebounds per game to go along with 2.2 blocks.

He is second in the NBA in total blocks and third in total rebounds. Gobert also leads the league with a field-goal percentage of 65.0 percent and ranks second in both offensive rating and defensive win shares and third in defensive rating, per Basketball Reference.

While Gobert was named NBA Defensive Player of the Year last season, he has yet to be named an All-Star.

Meanwhile, Green is a three-time All-Star, though he didn't make the team this season.

Injuries have limited Green to 36 games, and he is averaging just 7.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.4 assists per contest.

Green is a Defensive Player of the Year Award winner in his own right, though, and a three-time NBA champion.

While Green is not an All-Star this season, his Warriors are first in the Western Conference at 36-15, while the Jazz are seventh at 29-23 after starting the season slow.

The next opportunity for Green and Gobert to meet on the floor will come Feb. 12 when the Warriors host the Jazz.