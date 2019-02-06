National Signing Day 2019: Tracking Top 15 Uncommitted CFB Recruits

National Signing Day 2019: Tracking Top 15 Uncommitted CFB RecruitsFebruary 6, 2019
While most of the nation's top recruits have already signed on the dotted line, there are still a handful of impact high school standouts who have yet to officially decide where they're going to continue their football careers.
The headliners of that group are five-star offensive tackle and No. 10 prospect in the class Darnell Wright from Huntington High School in West Virginia, and five-star running back and two-sport star Jerrion Ealy who has a chance to be a star in the backfield and in the outfield if he makes it to campus.
With National Signing Day upon us, we'll have all the latest announcements from the top 15 recruits still on the board right here in one convenient tracker.
15. DE Ja'Darien Boykin
247Sports: No. 318 overall, No. 19 WDE
Height/Weight: 6'2", 235 lbs
School: Jones County HS (Gray, GA)
Status: Signed with Louisville
Louisville landed a big early commitment on National Signing Day when defensive end Ja'Darien Boykin chose the Cardinals over Colorado State and Miami.
The four-star weakside pass-rusher is now the top recruit in a class that ranks 96th nationally.
247Sports wrote: "As a senior, Boykin recorded 52 tackles and 13 sacks in 11 games. He also forced and recovered a pair of fumbles. For his career, he totaled 208 tackles, 32 sacks and forced five fumbles. He also spent time on the offensive side of the ball, rushing for 88 yards and eight touchdowns on 11 carries in 2018."
He should see immediate action as a freshman and could develop into an impact player.
14. OLB Eugene Asante
247Sports: No. 282 overall, No. 17 OLB
Height/Weight: 6'1", 212 lbs
School: Westfield HS (Chantilly, VA)
Status: Uncommitted
Virginia Tech looked like the clear front-runner for outside linebacker Eugene Asante throughout the recruiting cycle, but North Carolina has some late momentum after he made an official visit on Feb. 1.
Florida State also came in with a late offer on Jan. 14 and he made an official visit on Jan. 25.
The four-star outside linebacker climbed 1,170 spots when the composite rankings were updated on Jan. 31, and that late helium has added some heavy hitters to the mix.
13. QB Lance LeGendre
247Sports: No. 258 overall, No. 8 DUAL
Height/Weight: 6'2", 205 lbs
School: Warren Easton HS (New Orleans, LA)
Status: Uncommitted
Originally committed to Kansas, dual-threat quarterback Lance LeGendre opened his recruitment back up on Aug. 1 and it now looks like he'll choose between Florida State and Maryland.
The Seminoles were already viewed as the heavy favorites even before quarterback Deondre Francois was dismissed from the team earlier this week. Now he's likely a top priority.
LeGendre is the only quarterback graded a four-star or better in this class who remains unsigned.
12. DE Isaiah Foskey
247Sports: No. 211 overall, No. 13 WDE
Height/Weight: 6'4", 233 lbs
School: De La Salle HS (Concord, CA)
Status: Uncommitted
It would be a shock if defensive end Isaiah Foskey doesn't wind up at Notre Dame.
"As we’ve said for months and just to reiterate, we fully expect Concord (Calif.) De La Salle four-star defensive end Isaiah Foskey to go public with his commitment for the Fighting Irish when he announces his decision on ESPN at his high school," wrote Tom Loy of 247Sports.
This one is a lock.
11. ILB Daniel Heimuli
247Sports: No. 199 overall, No. 13 ILB
Height/Weight: 6'2", 225 lbs
School: Menlo-Atherton HS (Menlo Park, CA)
Status: Uncommitted
A commitment to Washington from high school teammate Noa Ngalu has helped make the Huskies the front-runners for inside linebacker Daniel Heimuli.
"If I did something, he would be there too. If he did something, I would be there too," Heimuli told Mike Vorel of the Seattle Times. "Whenever we went to go eat, it’d be us two. Whenever we went to go work out, it’d be us two. Whenever coach needed something, it’d be like, ‘Ask Daniel,’ or, ‘Ask Noa.' We were a combo. Wherever he’s at, I’m at. Wherever I’m at, he’s at."
Heimuli earned Defensive MVP honors at the Polynesian Bowl with six tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss and a sack.
His only official visit aside from Washington was to Oregon (Jan. 11), while Alabama has kept in contact as well.
10. ATH Devonta Lee
247Sports: No. 166 overall, No. 8 ATH
Height/Weight: 6'2", 212 lbs
School: Amite HS (Amite, LA)
Status: Uncommitted
LSU is the overwhelming favorite to sign athlete Devonta Lee as they look to continue their in-state recruiting dominance.
The Tigers have already signed seven of the top 10 recruits from Louisiana this year, and they could make it nine out of 10 if they secure commitments from Lee and high school teammate Ishmael Sopsher on Wednesday.
Alabama, Kentucky and Texas A&M round out Lee's final four.
9. DT Jaquaze Sorrells
247Sports: No. 157 overall, No. 14 DT
Height/Weight: 6'2½", 310 lbs
School: Winter Park HS (Orlando, FL)
Status: Uncommitted
Defensive tackle Jaquaze Sorrells named Alabama, South Carolina and Penn State as his final three last month in a diary-style article he wrote for USA Today leading up to the Under Armour All-America Game.
He offered up the following on his decision-making process:
"I don’t think there’s any one thing that will stand out as why I make my decision. Either those visits will go the way I think and will line up with the coaches and what I’ve heard, or they won’t. It’s about the overall fit and where I feel comfortable, where my heart leads me. I’m not really picky about which school does what; I just want to be developed by the best, be at that school for three to four years and go to the league, or figure out what happens from there."
8. OG Enokk Vimahi
247Sports: No. 124 overall, No. 7 OG
Height/Weight: 6'4½", 263 lbs
School: Kahuku HS (Kahuku, HI)
Status: Uncommitted
USC was the early favorite for standout offensive guard prospect Enokk Vimahi, and they're still squarely in the mix to land the 6'4½", 263-pound mauler.
However, the momentum seems to have shifted to Ohio State since he took his official visit on Jan. 25.
He didn't even receive an offer from the Buckeyes until Jan. 4, so he would be a great get for new head coach Ryan Day late in the recruiting cycle.
7. ATH Mark-Antony Richards
247Sports: No. 90 overall, No. 4 ATH
Height/Weight: 6'1", 195 lbs
School: Wellington HS (West Palm Beach, FL)
Status: Uncommitted
There are 18 crystal ball predictions for athlete Mark-Antony Richards and they all have him signing with Auburn.
That said, a pair of recruiting directors both guessed he'd wind up at Miami in a recent article from Adam Gorney, Rob Cassidy and Mike Farrell at Rivals.com.
"Richards is a do-it-all type of recruit who can run the ball with the best of them but who can also catch the ball out of the backfield and line up in the slot if needed," read the Rivals article.
He'd be a dynamic addition to any offense.
6. DE Charles Moore
247Sports: No. 69 overall, No. 6 SDE
Height/Weight: 6'4", 268 lbs
School: Louisville HS (Louisville, MS)
Status: Uncommitted
Auburn looks to have Charles Moore all but signed, though SEC foes Florida and LSU are still in the mix as well.
His best friend, 4-star defensive end Jaren Handy, is already committed to Auburn.
"Oh yeah, we here," Moore told Tom Green of Alabama.com in December. "We here. We might — I don’t want to just freak everybody out, but be looking for us to be beside each other in May or when the fall comes. Be looking for us to be beside each other."
Moore re-opened his recruitment on Jan. 7 when he decommitted from Mississippi State.
5. CB Kaiir Elam
247Sports: No. 48 overall, No. 6 CB
Height/Weight: 6'1", 182 lbs
School: The Benjamin School (North Palm Beach, FL)
Status: Uncommitted
It appears to be down to Florida and Georgia for cornerback Kaiir Elam.
The No. 6 cornerback in this year's class also took official visits to Colorado (Jan. 25) and Miami (Dec. 7), and those two teams are included in his final four, but this has seemingly always been a two-horse race.
While the Gators are viewed as the favorites, the Bulldogs may have gotten a boost when they signed No. 3 cornerback Tyrique Stevenson back in January.
"We’re both like similar," Elam told Jeff Sentell of Dawg Nation last month. "I definitely want to play with him. He’s a ‘Dawg just like me from South Florida. He’s a good person at heart."
4. DT Ishmael Sopsher
247Sports: No. 47 overall, No. 5 DT
Height/Weight: 6'3½", 334 lbs
School: Amite HS (Amite, LA)
Status: Uncommitted
The top uncommitted defensive lineman in the class, Ishmael Sopsher already has the strength and build to be a handful at 6'3½" and 334 pounds.
A First-Team All-American by both MaxPreps and USA Today, he took his official visit to LSU on Feb. 1 and the Tigers are the favorites to sign him.
That said, Alabama is still lurking on the periphery, and there has been some momentum building on that front in the days and weeks leading up to National Signing Day.
3. OLB Henry To'oto'o
247Sports: No. 44 overall, No. 3 OLB
Height/Weight: 6'2", 230 lb
School: De La Salle HS (Concord, CA)
Status: Uncommitted
Alabama is in hot pursuit of outside linebacker Henry To'oto'o.
A few days after he made his official visit to campus on Jan. 25, head coach Nick Saban paid him a visit at home on Jan. 31.
The Washington Huskies are probably the biggest threat to steal him away from the Crimson Tide, while he also took official visits to Utah (Dec. 14) and Tennessee (Jan. 11).
2. RB Jerrion Ealy
247Sports: No. 29 overall, No. 3 RB
Height/Weight: 5'10", 200 lbs
School: Jackson Prep (Flowood, MS)
Status: Uncommitted
The commitment of Jerrion Ealy could ultimately prove to be a moot point if he decides to pursue a pro baseball career in June.
One of just four athletes ever to earn Under Armour All-America honors in both football and baseball, Ealy was recently ranked as the No. 14 prospect in the 2019 MLB Draft by Baseball America. The bonus money that comes with being a first-round pick in baseball could be enough to lure him away from the chance to pursue both sports on campus.
The crystal ball predictions on him are pretty evenly split between Ole Miss and Clemson, and he's also taken official visits to Mississippi State (Dec. 7) and Alabama (Feb. 1).
1. OT Darnell Wright
247Sports Rank: No. 10 overall, No. 2 OT
Height/Weight: 6'6", 320 lbs
School: Huntington HS (Huntington, WV)
Status: Uncommitted
Tennessee has long been viewed as the favorite to land Darnell Wright, who is the No. 2 offensive tackle in this year's recruiting class.
However, he was singing a different tune at the Under Armour All-America Game in December.
"I would say North Carolina and West Virginia are my favorites right now," Wright told Jason Jordan of USA Today. “West Virginia is my hometown school and I really like them and North Carolina has a new staff and one of my teammates is there. I’ll definitely take officials to those schools; the rest I’m not sure right now."
Whoever lands the 6'6", 320-pound tackle will be getting a potential cornerstone player on the offensive line.
All rankings referenced in the article refer to the 247Sports compositive rankings.