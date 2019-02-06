National Signing Day 2019: Tracking Top 15 Uncommitted CFB Recruits

0 of 15

Andrew Ivins/247Sports

While most of the nation's top recruits have already signed on the dotted line, there are still a handful of impact high school standouts who have yet to officially decide where they're going to continue their football careers.

The headliners of that group are five-star offensive tackle and No. 10 prospect in the class Darnell Wright from Huntington High School in West Virginia, and five-star running back and two-sport star Jerrion Ealy who has a chance to be a star in the backfield and in the outfield if he makes it to campus.

With National Signing Day upon us, we'll have all the latest announcements from the top 15 recruits still on the board right here in one convenient tracker.