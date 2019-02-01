Massimiliano Allegri Responds to Juventus Criticism After Atalanta Defeat

Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has knocked back criticism of his team after the 3-0 loss against Atalanta in the Coppa Italia, saying "football isn't PlayStation" and it was only one defeat.

Juventus' performances have dipped lately and in Bergamo the scoreline finally reflected that, as the hosts knocked out the Coppa Italia holders in dominant fashion. Per Football Italia, Allegri called for serenity after the loss:

"We won't dramatise the situation. We've lost just one game, where we were beaten heavily. Atalanta and Lazio were two photocopy performances, but in Rome we did well because we didn't go 2-0 down, while things went wrong in Bergamo.

"There are times in a season when you screw up, and they're moments to be managed with total serenity.

"There's been criticism, but the team have picked up a few points since the season started… We apologise for losing in Bergamo, we shouldn't have but we've already won a trophy, the Supercoppa, and we don't want to let the others escape us."

He also looked ahead at the UEFA Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid, saying progression to the next round is no foregone conclusion:

"Atletico are on Juventus' level because they've played in Finals too. If we're knocked out then we'll accept the criticism.

"In Europe there are 6-8 teams who can reach the semi-finals, so four go out. I hear Juventus are already finalists, so if that's the case I'll ask UEFA to send us directly to the Final.

"Football isn't PlayStation. We must try to win like we did in previous seasons, but to do that you need luck as well as skill.

"It's not the case that (Cristiano) Ronaldo has come in and we'll win for sure. It takes respect too. We're working to win, but then there are the others too."

Atalanta dominated the Bianconeri from start to finish, using tactics similar to those of Lazio Roma in Juventus' last Serie A outing. Against the Biancocelesti, the champions were able to overturn a one-goal deficit, but it wasn't to be in Bergamo.

Duvan Zapata scored twice and could have scored even more, while the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala barely got a meaningful touch on the ball.

While it was the team's first domestic defeat this season and Juventus have a major lead in Serie A, the result had been coming. Sportswriter Adam Digby urged fans not to overreact but did note things haven't run smoothly at the Allianz Stadium:

A lack of creativity has been the main issue, as Allegri is still trying to find the best role for Dybala. Mario Mandzukic's injury also hasn't helped, and the team's poor play has coincided with his absence.

Allegri said the Croat is ready for action again, a welcome sight, while Giorgio Chiellini's injury is not a serious one and he should be back in time for the first leg of the Atletico clash.

The Bianconeri will face Parma in Serie A on Saturday, and per Allegri, Mattia Perin will be in goal. Leonardo Spinazzola could receive another start, while Federico Bernardeschi could be in line for a midfield role.

After back-to-back poor outings, the tactician is expected to alter his formation, and a central role for Bernardeschi could give the Bianconeri the creative boost they sorely need.