Leicester City vs. Manchester United: Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Manchester United will start their Premier League outing against Leicester City as favourites, as the Red Devils try to continue their unbeaten run under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday.

Solskjaer's perfect run to start his tenure came to an end in United's last match, with the Red Devils completing an unlikely late comeback to snatch a draw against Burnley.

Leicester should provide the team an excellent opportunity to get back on track, and with the fixture schedule heating up significantly in terms of difficulty, it's one the Red Devils have to take.

Solskjaer knows things will get tough:

United will face the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain later in February, while Arsenal and Manchester City await in March, along with another PSG clash. Points will be hard to come by during that stretch.

Leicester are winless in their last three matches, losing two. The Foxes did impress in their last outing, earning a point away to league-leaders Liverpool.

The Foxes made some big moves during the January transfer window and could be boosted by star midfielder Youri Tielemans, who discussed his attacking nature after arriving on loan from AS Monaco:

Leicester's defensive prowess and counter-attacking strengths were on full display against the Reds, but they did most of their damage on set pieces. It's something United will have to look out for, even if their set-piece defending has been solid this season.

In attack Jesse Lingard should return to the starting XI, and his mobility should open up things a bit. He was sorely missed in the first half against Burnley but could be a difference-maker against the Foxes.

Prediction: Leicester 1-1 United