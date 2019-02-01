Jesse Lingard Presents 3 New Challenges—How Many Can You Do?

In 2018 we had the Dele Alli challenge, but Jesse Lingard has taken things to a whole new level by presenting his followers with THREE new challenges. 

How many can you do?

