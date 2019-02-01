Adidas Reveals New College Basketball Uniforms for Black History Month

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 1, 2019

In this photo taken Jan. 24, 2015 photo, an Adidas game ball rests on the scorer's table prior to an NCAA college basketball game between Michigan State and Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb. Unlike the NBA, which uses the Spalding ball for all games, the NCAA has no uniform brand for regular-season games. That means a team could be playing with a type of ball it’s unaccustomed to when it goes on the road. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik/Associated Press

To celebrate the start of Black History Month on Friday, Adidas has unveiled a series of college basketball uniforms that honor the Harlem Renaissance. 

Paul Lukas of Uni-Watch.com tweeted an image showing what Adidas' special jerseys look like:

Adidas also explained the significance of the Harlem Renaissance in a letter about the uniforms:

"Considered one of the most influential movements in African American history, the Harlem Renaissance was a creative movement that kindled a new cultural identity. In this era, the Renaissance ballroom became a place that epitomized basketball culture as local teams perfected their game on the same wooden floors that were also used for ballroom dance events and jazz shows. Together, the Harlem community infused their spirit of dance & sport within their day to day lives, and created an indisputable marriage between music, culture, and the game."

Men's and women's basketball teams from Adidas' partner schools will wear the uniforms throughout the month of February. 

Related

    Finally There's a Big 12 Team That Can Take Down KU

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Finally There's a Big 12 Team That Can Take Down KU

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Adidas Reveals Special Unis for Black History Month

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Adidas Reveals Special Unis for Black History Month

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    CBB Stars Not Living Up to the Hype

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    CBB Stars Not Living Up to the Hype

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Josh Langford Out for the Year

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Joshua Langford (Foot) Out for Season

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report