Saquon Barkley: People Who Say Giants Should Have Drafted QB Aren't Wrong

Even though Saquon Barkley put himself in the mix for the 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award with his strong performance this season, the New York Giants have been second-guessed for their decision to take a running back over a quarterback with the second overall pick in last year's draft.

Well, the running back is willing to let people have their own opinions.

"I know everyone is saying a quarterback should have been taken before me," Barkley said on the Rapsheet & Friends podcast (h/t the New York Daily News' Manish Mehta). "And you know, they're not wrong. That's their opinion. They can have their opinion. But some people believe I should have been taken at that pick. And they're not wrong, either. They can have that opinion."

