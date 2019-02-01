Simms & Lefkoe: Interviews with Melvin Ingram, JJ Watt, and Trent Taylor

Simms & Lefkoe: Interviews with Melvin Ingram, JJ Watt, and Trent TaylorFebruary 2, 2019
It's the final day of our live pods from Dantanna's in Atlanta!
On today's show, Simms and Lefkoe talk to Melvin Ingram, JJ Watt, and Trent Taylor.
Warning: Contains NSFW language:
