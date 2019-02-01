Melvin Gordon Calls Himself 'The Best Running Back in LA'

Peter B Joneleit/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams star Todd Gurley has quickly established himself as one of the best running backs in the National Football League, but there's at least one person who believes the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year is no better than No. 2—in his own city.

TMZ Sports recently caught up with Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon. It was then that the 25-year-old made it known he would take himself over Gurley.

"Facts," Gordon told TMZ Sports when asked if felt he was the best running back in L.A. "Facts. Facts. Facts. Facts."

That's not to take anything away from Gurley—that's just how much he believes in his own game.

"He's good, though," Gordon said of Gurley. "He's a great back, though."

Both players were part of the 2015 draft class, with Gurley going 10th and Gordon going soon after at 15.

Gurley is coming off a regular season in which he ranked third in the NFL in rushing yards (1,251) and first in rushing touchdowns (17) while adding 580 yards and four scores out of the backfield as well. This comes one year after he found himself in the NFL MVP race by piling up more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage and 19 total touchdowns.

Gordon, meanwhile, ran for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 games in 2018, adding 490 receiving yards and four touchdown receptions.

Regardless of preference, it's hard to go wrong with either back.