Patriots vs. Rams: TV Info, Spread, Injury Updates, Game Time for Super Bowl 53

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

On Sunday, the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams will go head-to-head in Super Bowl LIII, and one of the teams will end its season with a championship.

The Patriots are in the Super Bowl for the third straight year and will look to win their second title during that span. It would also be their sixth championship in 18 seasons.

The Rams are in the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2001 season, when they lost to the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVI, and will look to win their first championship since the 1999 campaign.

Super Bowl LIII: New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

When: Sunday, Feb. 3

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: CBS All Access and FuboTV

Odds (via OddsShark): Patriots -2.5; Over/Under: 56.5

Injury Updates

Patriots Mostly Healthy Entering Super Bowl

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

New England may have some older players—including star quarterback Tom Brady—but the team is mostly in impressive health entering its matchup against Los Angeles.

The Patriots only had one player on their initial injury report on Wednesday: defensive tackle Malcom Brown, who was a limited participant in practice because of a calf injury.

Brown played in all but one game during the regular season and made 14 starts. He had 39 tackles and a fumble recovery. However, Brown only recorded two tackles over New England's first two playoff games.

On Thursday, Brown was a full participant in practice, and according to Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com, Patriots coach Bill Belichick said he expects Brown to practice again on Friday.

New England linebacker Dont'a Hightower missed practice on Thursday because of illness. Per NFL.com, Belichick said Hightower would be evaluated on Friday.

Hightower missed only one game during the regular season, and he totaled 48 tackles, a sack and an interception.

Zuerlein Limited at Rams Practices

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Greg Zuerlein played a big role in the Rams' progression to Super Bowl LIII, as the veteran kicker booted four field goals, including a game-winning 57-yarder in overtime, to lift Los Angeles over the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship Game.

However, Zuerlein was a limited participant at practice on Wednesday and Thursday this week due to an injury to his left (non-kicking) foot.

According to Cameron DaSilva of USA Today, Rams coach Sean McVay said on Wednesday that the team is just "being smart" with Zuerlein's injury and that he expects the kicker to play on Sunday.

Los Angeles safety Blake Countess missed Wednesday's practice and was a limited participant on Thursday because of a foot injury.

"I think he's going to be good," McVay said of Countess, according to Charean Williams of ProFootballTalk. "I'll be interested to see how his foot felt when I talk to him when we go inside. But for him to get out here and get some movement, again, that was kind of on par with the course as far as how we anticipated this thing going when he ended up hurting that foot a couple of weeks ago."